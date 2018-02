Officers are trying to trace a man from Leeds who is wanted in connection with a series of thefts.

North Yorkshire Police has today (Friday) appealed for help to find Dilwyn Rhys Hoare, 40.

A force spokesperson said police want to speak to him about thefts from a Boots chemist in Knaresborough.

They said he could be in Leeds or wider West Yorkshire area and appealed for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 12180019339.