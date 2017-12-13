Police say car 'did stop' after Ripon collision which left teen critical

Police have clarified that a car involved in a collision in Ripon which left a boy in a critical condition did stop at the scene.

The 14-year-old was walking to school when a collision occurred with a silver car on Clotherholme Road, near the junction of Aislabie Garth, at around 8.45am on Monday, December 11.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson today said: "Officers want to clarify that the car which hit the boy did stop at the scene and remained at the scene for some time while emergency services worked and carried out enquiries.

"In addition, it can be confirmed that an off duty police officer was not the driver of the vehicle involved, but was one of the first on scene and administered first aid to the boy."

Officers investigating the incident are urging anyone who witnessed it or who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

Call 101, press two and ask to speak to Rob Roberts. People can also email Traffic Constable Roberts at Rob.Roberts@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk