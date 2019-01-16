Police appeal to mechanics

Police are are appealing to garages, body shops and mechanics that may have repaired a silver car with no rear bumper as part of their investigation into a serious collision.

The North Yorkshire force said that at around 4.40pm on Sunday, January 6 a motorcyclist was travelling along the B1222 near Peckfield, Sherburn-in-Elmet when they were involved in a collision with a car at the junction with the A63. The car did not stop at the scene and officers are keen to trace the driver.

Officers believe the car is a silver saloon, possibly a VW or a Skoda, and it suffered severe rear bumper damage as a result of the collision.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, received serious injuries which required hospital treatment but has since been released.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who either witnessed the collision or who believes they may know the vehicle involved to contact them with information.

To leave information anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference NYP-06012019-0320.