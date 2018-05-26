Plough through exhibits at fest

A 1926 vintage car that was converted into a tractor will feature in the Newby Hall Tractor Fest next month.

The Bull Nosed Morris saloon car was converted in 1935 to help make mowing quicker as it was easier than using horses.

The conversion was undertaken for a farm near Dewsbury using a Teasdale of Darlington two horse mowing machine and the finished tractor was used for 37 years for general farm work and to carry crates of chickens between farms and to market.

In 1972, it was stored in a barn until it was sold to a collector in 2000.

Colin Wilson, from Northallerton, bought the mower in 2008 and will be exhibiting it at this year’s Tractor Fest on June 9 and 10.

He said: “I’ve been a tractor enthusiast since I was a child, so I was delighted to get my hands on this Morris self-propelled mower which is an ongoing restoration project of mine.”

The Tractor Fest, which is sponsored by Cheffins and organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association, will feature more than 1,500 exhibits, including examples of John Deere tractors though the decades and displays of Amanco stationary engines. There will also be a range of family activities, including mini tractors, face painting, colouring, interactive exhibits, working machinery, trade stands, crafts and street food. The March of the Tractors will also travel into Ripon market square on Saturday, June 10 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Tickets are £13/£10 on the day or £12.25/£9.25 from bit.ly/2IC1JH0.