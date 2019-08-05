Pledge to restore Stray in Harrogate to 'former glory' after major excavations

Yorkshire Water’s £3 million scheme to lay six miles of new clean water pipes across Harrogate has entered its final stages in the Stray with the majority of the works completed.

Fencing and protective track matting has been removed and work now starts to restore the Stray back to its glory.

A specialist landscaping contractor has been brought in by the company and its partners Morrisons Utility Services to complete the reinstatement work and ensure it is completed to a high standard.

All the long grass will be cut back and the cuttings removed. Where the grass has died back, due to the protective matting, work will begin to de-compact the soil with the addition of new top soil.

The areas will then be drill seeded so that the new seed takes as soon as possible and will also ensure that it survives any hot dry weather we may experience.

Any areas that have shown some settlement, and where there were larger excavations, will be de-compacted, rotavated and top soiled before seeding.

Chamber covers along the length of the works that will be levelled and made flush with the grass surface and these will be similarly treated with top soil and seed.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We are committed to restoring this unique and intrinsic part of Harrogate back to the condition before the scheme started and in time for the UCI World Cycling Event being held this year in the town.”

