Plea to reunite man with late wife's wedding ring he lost in Harrogate

Saint Michael's Hospice have launched an appeal to help reunite a local man with his late wife's wedding ring.

Bill Caw first realised he had lost the precious ring when he returned home from an event that he had attended to remember his wife Joan.

A post on the Saint Michael's Hospice Facebook page reads: "We’re appealing to the community to help find a wedding ring belonging to the late wife of a local man.

"The ring – a yellow gold band with the words ‘Bill to Joan 28.9.66’ engraved on the inside - was lost last Thursday April 26, between 8.30am and 10am in the area between Crimple House, Hornbeam Park Avenue and the Great Yorkshire Showground (via Hookstone Woods).

"Mr Bill Caw was attending an event to remember his wife Joan, and had brought the ring with him as a special memento. Bill realised the ring was lost when he returned home later that evening.

"Bill has searched high and low to find this precious item, which he treasures in memory of Joan, who died in June 2017. We’re hoping to do all we can to reunite him with the ring, which is of huge sentimental value to Bill, symbolising the love he and Joan shared in their 50 years of marriage.

"You can help Bill in the search by sharing this post and keeping an eye out if you’re in the area. If you have any information regarding the missing ring, please contact Saint Michael’s community relationships team on T: (01423) 878 628 or email: info@saintmichaelshospice.org."