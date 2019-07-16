Playground due to open

Work to re-open a popular Wetherby playground that was flooded out last winter, is taking place this week.

The Town Council’s contractor will be cleaning equipment, raking over and weeding the bark and then re-filling it, at Scaur Bank from Wednesday July 17 to Friday July 19.

Town clerk Iona Taylor said: “Once the works are completed the site will be re-opened. We expect this to be by the end of Friday July 19.

“It has taken a long time to get to this point and the Town Council is sorry for any inconvenience that the playground’s closure has caused.

“If the site were to flood again it would not take so long to get it reopened.”

She explained what had cause the delays: “The delays were because the floodwater damaged some of the foundations of the new equipment.

“As well as cleaning the equipment and replacing the bark chippings, investigations and repair works had to be carried out. These should not be required if the site flooded again.”

The Town Council has been in talks with the playground manufacturer and the council’s insurer to determine who is responsible for the various aspects of the clean up and repair works.

It wanted to ensure that the works were carried out at minimal cost to local residents.