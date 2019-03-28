Plans to open new restaurant and retail space in Ripon

Plans to transform Ripon's former Natwest bank building with a restaurant, retail space and apartments have been revealed.

Sterne Properties, who brought Curzon Cinema to Ripon, has acquired the site next to the Town Hall, and the firm has told the 'Gazette that they plan to use the building to open a restaurant with a terrace, and a further retail space on the ground floor - as well as offering a number of high quality serviced apartments on the upper floors.

Company director Robert Sterne, said: "We believe in Ripon, and despite the Brexit clouds and retail despondency, we want to back the city and create more attraction to our area which has incredible potential."

Martin Sterne said they are leaning towards restaurant operators which have an "all day theme," serving breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

He said: "At this juncture we have a short list of restaurant operators with a slant to an all day theme, serving breakfast, lunch and supper on a British menu. The retail space is as yet undecided.

"As regards the upper floors, there is a great need for flexible bed space of a quality and competitive pricing structure. We believe the incredible views over the Market Square will make these units very attractive and appealing. I would hasten to add that as yet no planning application has been submitted, but hopefully the scheme will be supported by the people of Ripon and the Harrogate planners."