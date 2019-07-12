Plans announced for 1,300 new homes in Ripon

The Government has formally announced plans to build 1,300 new homes in Ripon, as part of the development of the city's army barrack sites.

A planning application for the space on Claro and Deverell Barracks will be submitted to the council later this year, and consultation events will be held over the summer.

This is the first site to be progressed as part of a partnership between Homes England and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to develop surplus Ministry of Defence land across the country.

The Ripon site will provide up to 1,300 new homes and commercial space over the next few years as the land becomes available.

Marie Kiddell, Head of Public Sector Land at Homes England said: “We are working hard to define our masterplan for Ripon Barracks and are keen to work with the community to ensure we are addressing the needs of the local area. Following the community engagement events, we will be working with DIO towards submission of a planning application later this year.”

Catherine Davies, DIO Head of Estates, said: “The MOD has an ongoing commitment to invest in a more fit for purpose Defence estate that will better support the Armed Forces’ future needs, this brings an exciting opportunity to deliver benefits to the local community on the Ripon Barracks site once it becomes surplus.

“DIO is pleased to be working with Homes England on this project to develop a range of quality homes and supporting infrastructure on these sites to contribute to the needs of the local area.”

Housing Minister Kit Malthouse MP said: “We have an urgent mission to build more, better, faster so the next generation can realise the dream of having a home to call their own.

“We’re pulling every lever to deliver homes where they’re needed across the country, including transforming the site of the old Ripon barracks into more than 1,000 new homes for the people of North Yorkshire.”

Trevor Watson, Director of Economy and Culture at Harrogate Borough Council said: “As part of our Local Plan consultation and examination, we know both high-quality and affordable homes are required in the Ripon area. So, it’s encouraging to see the start of this project, between the different stakeholders, start to take shape.

“This development will be about much more than just houses though. It’s about creating job opportunities, provide the necessary infrastructure, and most importantly, communities that can thrive in the future. I look forward to Harrogate Borough Council working with Homes England and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation to explore how we can accelerate the delivery of much needed homes in the Ripon area.”

North Yorkshire County Councillor Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Open to Business, said: “It’s our ambition to continue to develop North Yorkshire’s reputation as a place with a strong economy and a commitment to sustainable growth, so we’re happy to see this project beginning to take shape. It meshes very well with that ambition.

“This development will help to provide the much-needed homes that are a vital part of our growth plans for the county. We need homes that are attractive to the workforce that supports our world-class manufacturing and service industries, homes in which families can thrive and become a part of North Yorkshire’s strong, independent communities.”