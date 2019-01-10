Planning applications

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending January 4.

Harrogate

Non-material amendment to allow changes to the ground floor entrance of planning permission 18/00919/FUL - Refurbishment of five retail units to create two units (one existing plus one larger unit). Installation of a new frontage to the parade incorporating double height curtain wall openings and new stone cladding surrounds. The entrance to The Exchange is to be upgraded with new entrance glazing and doors and new guarding and handrails at 45-57 Station Parade, Harrogate for Dooba Investments III Ltd.

Erection of two storey and single storey extensions, veranda with external stairs, and gate with pedestrian and vehicle access; removal of chimney; alteration to fenestration at 1 Kent Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Martin.

Demolition of conservatory and erection of two and single storey extensions at 120 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate for J Dearman.

Erection of single storey extension and dormer, alterations to fenestration, installation boundary fence and gate, widening of driveway and alterations to access at 82 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Ogden.

Alterations to external rendering - Revised scheme at 110 Beckwith Road, Harrogate for A Umpleby.

Approval of details required under condition 3 (material samples) of planning permission 17/03137/FUL - Refurbishment of facade and new entrance at Smiths The Rink Limited, Dragon Road, Harrogate for N Smith.

Display of an internally illuminated totem sign; Display of two non-illuminated totem sign; Display of six nonilluminated flags; Display of two internally illuminated wall mounted signs; Display of a two sided internally illuminated corner wall sign at Evans Halshaw, Freemans Way, Harrogate for Evans Halshaw.

Installation of surface water attenuation tank, to support planning application 16/02574/REMMAJ at Kingsley Farm, Kingsley Road, Harrogate for Stonebridge Homes and Mr Chippendale.

Erection of a dwelling to include single storey and first floor extensions and landscaping, alterations to fenestration and demolition of porch at 41 Electric Avenue, Harrogate for M Zaidi.

Erection of two and single storey extensions and a porch, installation of dormers and rooflight and alterations to fenestration at 25 Almsford Drive, Harrogate for Mrs Goddard.

Certificate of lawfulness for erection of single-storey extension to dining hall and new external service lift at Ashville College, Green Lane, Harrogate for Ashville College.

Demolition of existing building and erection of new residential development comprising eight apartments with associated landscaping and hardstanding at 2 The Oval, Harrogate for Oakdale Estates Ltd.

Erection of single storey extension and canopy, conversion of garage to form living space to include alterations to roof and to boundary wall and landscaping at 28 Forest Lane Head, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Sadiq.

Erection of two storey and first floor extensions at Moree, 13 Arncliffe Road, Harrogate for C Orriel.

Widening of driveway from 3.0m to 5.0m; removal of 2.0m section of wall and relocation of a stone pillar by 2.0m; formation of additional paved off-street parking at 4 Wheatlands Road East, Harrogate for A Birkett.

Replacement of five fenestration at Flat 24 Wentworth Court, 4 Beech Grove, Harrogate for Mrs Cohen.

Erection of single storey extension and installation of first floor balcony to front elevation and alterations to roof and fenestration at 42 Harlow Manor Park, Harrogate for F Cartwright.

Demolition of single storey timber shop and cafe building. Erection of two storey timber shop and cafe building with first floor mult-functional activity space at Bluecoat Wood Nurseries, Otley Road, Harrogate for Horticap Harrogate.

Approval of details required under condition 7 (landscaping scheme) of planning permission 17/03824/FUL - Erection of a dwelling, garage and stables with associated landscaping; Formation of menage and access; Demolition and rebuilding and repair of boundary walls; Repairs to drainage ditch at Hollins Farm Barn, Hollins Lane to Hollins Farm, Hampsthwaite for Mr Willis.

Knaresborough

Application for the approval of details required under condition 4 (materials) of planning permission 17/03022/LB (Listed building consent for the demolition of outbuildings, gates and walling and erection of garage, replacement walling, and landscaping) at Kirkman Bank, High Bond End, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Allard.

Demolition of lean-to outbuilding; erection of single storey extension with associated hard landscaping at 16 Cheapside, Knaresborough for Messrs McDonnell and Berry.

Non-material amendment of planning permission 17/03476/REMMAJ to allow reconfiguration of parking spaces at Kensington Court Development, Hambleton Grove, Knaresborough for V andA Homes (Yorkshire) Ltd.

Approval of details required under condition 5 (boundary wall details) of planning permission 18/01558/CON - Demolition of garage/outbuildings in Knaresborough Conservation Area at Raw Gap, Stables Cottage, High Street, Knaresborough for Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd.

Approval of details required under conditions 7 (road details) and 17 (drainage details) of planning permission 17/02645/DVCMAJ - Deletion of condition 6 of planning permission 14/03849/OUTMAJ (Outline application for the erection of up to 74 residential units with access considered) to allow a mix of open market and affordable housing to be constructed that is not in accordance with the mix specified in the council’s Strategic Housing Market Assessment at land adjacent to Orchard Close, Beech Grove, Knaresborough for Persimmon Homes (Yorkshire) Ltd.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 38 (drainage systems), 39 (drainage scheme), 40 (drainage design) and 42 (disposal of foul drainage) of planning permission 13/00535/EIAMAJ - Mixed use development comprising residential dwellings (use class C3), employment use (use classes B1 and B8), a neighbourhood centre (use classes A1, A2, A3 ,A4 and A5), open landscaping, a primary school (use class D1) and associated access at Manse Farm, Knaresborough for Linden Homes West Yorkshire.

Nidderdale

Conversion of garage to provide additional living accommodation; Installation of two rooflights; Erection of boundary fence to provide domestic garden at Ye Olde Chippie, Millfield Street, Pateley Bridge for DF Foxton.

Variation of condition 6 (rooflights) of listed building consent 18/02987/LB to allow installation of alternative rooflights at Thornthwaite Mill, Dairy Lane, Darley for Mr and Mrs Bottomley.

Listed building consent for the formation of two one bedroom flats from proposed Glasshouses Mill unit 15; includes formation of three external doors and erection of partition wall at Glasshouses Mill, Lupton Bank to Glasshouses Bridge, Glasshouses for Glasshouses 123 Ltd.

Outline application for the erection of upto 60 dwellings with access considered at land comprising OS field 2843, Walker Lane, Darley for Hollings & Robinson.

Variation of condition 2 (drawings) to allow substitution of two two bedroom houses (house type: SH21) with two three bedroom houses (house type: SH30) of planning application 17/02008/FULMAJ - Erection of 18 dwellings (40 per cent affordable housing) with public open space and new access onto Main Street. (amended plans) at land comprising field South of White House, Main Street, Darley for Aspect Architecture.

Erection of one dwelling with associated access and landscaping at Silverdale Farm, Silverdale Close, Darley for Darley Properties Ltd.

Demolition of conservatory; erection of three single storey extensions with alterations to fenestration at 5 Tranmer Croft, Main Street, Darley for N Eaton.

Approval of details required under conditions 3 (material sample), 4 (stonework details) and 5 (roofing detail) of planning permission 16/01442/FUL - Conversion of three barns to form three dwellings at Dike Lane Farm, Dacre for C Dawson.

Ripon

Erection of an open porch, a single storey extension and a first floor extension. Alterations to fenestration and application of render at Windrush, 13 South Crescent, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Tearle.

Variation of conditions 2 (approved plans), 3 (materials), 5 (site access), 6 (parking plan), 9 (landscaping), 11 (remediation scheme) and 14 (bin stores) of planning permission 16/00045/DVCMAJ (15/03080/RG3MAJ) to allow changes to new build design of dwellings and a phased approach to site development at 6-9 Finkle Street, 4-14A and 15-23 Allhallowgate, Ripon for Harrogate Borough Council.

First and second floor conversion from four flats to eight flats; Removal of external fire escape; Alterations to car park at 28-29 Market Place, Ripon for ARBA Development.