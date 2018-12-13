Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending December 7.

Harrogate

Display of one internally illuminated fascia sign on front elevation at 4 Nidderdale House, Cambridge Road, Harrogate for Game Retail Ltd.

Display of one non illuminated fascia sign at 71 Skipton Road, Harrogate for Smithers Viscient.

Change of use from retail (use class A1) to office/admin (use class B1) at 71 Skipton Road, Harrogate for Smithers Viscient.

Erection of a single storey extension at 7 Harlow Park Road, Harrogate for M Moon.

Installation of new above ground water tanks to replace the old underground tank at Covance Laboratories Limited, Otley Road, Harrogate for Covance Laboratories Limited.

Lateral reduction (by 2-3m) of one beech and selective pruning of one Rowan in Harrogate Conservation Area at 1 Wheatlands Grove, Harrogate for L Bouttell.

Lateral reduction (by 2.5-3m) of one elm and selective pruning of one ash tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at 13 Norfolk Road, Harrogate for Mrs McDonald.

Formation of driveway, alterations to access including dropping of kerb and associated landscaping works at Flat 1, 3 West End Avenue, Harrogate for H Greaves.

Installation of Juliet balcony at 138 Walton Park, Pannal for Mr and Mrs Cuff.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 3 (landscaping), condition 8 (noise impact), condition 11 (highways improvement), condition 14 (construction methodology), condition 15 (EV charging) and condition 21 (drainage) of planning permission 17/04447/DVCON - Variation of condition 2 of permission 15/01639/FUL to allow alterations to the external appearance to the dwellings at land comprising field at 428538 460531 Orchard Lane, Ripley for K Seed.

Approval of details reserved by condition 14 (highway survey) of planning permission 16/00582/OUTMAJ which was granted on appeal (PINS Ref APP/E2734/W/16/3153512) - Outline planning permission for 75 dwellings, demolition of existing outbuildings, formation of structural planting and landscaping, creation of informal public space and associated ancillary works with access considered at Nidd House Farm, Crofters Green, Killinghall for Harron Homes.

Listed building consent for the regularisation of works to sun room and courtyard garden at Park House, Pannal Road, Follifoot for M Mackaness.

Pollarding of one apple tree within Spofforth Conservation Area at The Castle Inn, 35 High Street, Spofforth for The Castle Inn.

Knaresborough

Demolition of existing garage and extension, erection of a two storey garage (with living space above), erection of a single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 17 Aspin Gardens, Knaresborough for H Molesworth.

Prior notification for the proposed telecommunications installation rooftop upgrade and associated works at Police Station, Castlegate, Knaresborough for WHP Wilkinson Helsby.

Part approval of details required under condition 37 (BREEAM certificate) of planning permission 13/00535/EIAMAJ - Mixed use development comprising residential dwellings (use class C3), employment use (use classes B1 and B8), a neighbourhood centre (use classes A1, A2, A3 ,A4 and A5), open landscaping, a primary school (use class D1) and associated access at Manse Farm, Knaresborough for c/o agent.

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 5.176 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of three metres and a maximum height of 3.55 metres at 30 Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Martin.

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 5.176 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of three metres and a maximum height of three metres at 30 Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Martin.

Replacement of roof and rainwater goods; Alterations and formation of fenestration; Change of use from B1 (office) and B8 (storage and distribution) to B1 (office), B8 (storage and distribution) and A2 (financial and professional services) at The Warehouse, Low Moor Lane, Scotton for Jubilee Mills Ltd.

Erection of moveable Shepherds Hut at Sunnydale, Arkendale Road, Ferrensby for D Ratcliffe.

Erection of gate pier at gate piers at entrance to village, Goldsborough for Goldsborough and Flaxby Grouped Parish Council.

Crown lift (to 5.2m) and lateral reduction of various trees within W1 of Tree Preservation Order 27/2013 at Ilke Homes Ltd, Flaxby Moor Works, Flaxby for Ilke Homes Limited.

Nidderdale

Certificate of Lawfulness for the retention of caravan to be used as a permanent dwelling at The Caravan, Newall Hall Farm, Foldshaw Lane, Dacre for Mr Lister.

Outline application for the erection of five dwellings with access considered at land comprising field at 424380 460176 Birstwith for D Holmes.

Demolition of two domestic stores and retention of one domestic store at Dacre Hall, Dacre for D Wilmore.

Demolition of existing garage and erection of one dwelling at land adjacent to 11 Finden Gardens, Hampsthwaite for W Atkinson.

Diversion of 172.7m of footpath 15.53/8/1 at land comprising field at grid reference 426031 458228 Brookfield Garth, Hampsthwaite for Stonebridge Homes.

Erection of a porch and garage at Rosemary House, Colber Lane, Bishop Thornton for Mr and Mrs Heywood.

Variation of condition 1 of permission 08/01365/CMA for the extension of time for the purpose of crushing and screening for recycling purposes of builders waste/road sweeper waste at High Rails Farm, Whipley Lane, Clint.

Outline application for the erection of farm workers dwelling with access considered at Trees House, Jonahs Lane, Norwood for S Ryder.

Ripon

Felling of one sycamore tree within Ripon Conservation Area at 33 North Road, Ripon for R Page.

Approval of details required under conditions 7 (floor plan) and 9 (bat emergence survey) of planning permission 18/02958/LB - Internal alterations including removal and installation of walls, alterations to fireplaces, installation of dry lining/insulation, infill of internal doorways. External alterations including demolition and rebuilding of existing outbuilding, alterations to garage block, erection of garage/carport/logstore, removal of wall, alterations to garden wall and erection of replacement gates at Lawrence House, Studley Roger for F Horton.

Approval of details required under condition 8 (bat emergence survey) of planning permission 18/02957/FUL - Erection of single-storey extension, garage/carport and of logstore; Part demolition of existing outbuilding; Replacement of roof; Formation of fenestration, rooflights and hardstanding; Alterations to fenestration and walls; Removal of chimney; Replacement of gates at Lawrence House, Studley Roger for F Horton.

Erection of two storey extension; Erection of single storey extension at 28 Market Hill, Boroughbridge for Mr and Mrs Bailes.

Erection of hip-to-gable extension; Formation of dormer window at Smithy Garth, Littlethorpe Lane, Littlethorpe for J Battram.

Alterations to fenestrations; installation of canopy over rear door; installation of roof panels; widening of garage door; widening of gate and drive; alterations to hard standing; relocation of oil tank; erection of greenhouse and domestic store at Bobbin Mill, Galphay for S Ackroyd.

Listed building consent for alterations to fenestrations; installation of canopy over rear door; installation of roof panels; widening of garage door; widening of gate and drive; alterations to hard standing; relocation of oil tank; erection of greenhouse and domestic store at Bobbin Mill, Galphay for S Ackroyd.

Raising of part of the roof to the main building to accommodate tall tanks at Black Sheep Brewery, Fearby Road Track, Masham for Black Sheep Brewery Ltd.

Listed building consent for internal alterations to include removal and insertion of partition walls, blocking and reinstatement of windows and doors, removal of fireplace and opening of staircase. Alterations to fenestration at The Mill House, Millgate, Masham for Mr and Mrs Horsell.