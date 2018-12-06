Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending November 30.

Harrogate

Demolition of conservatory, erection of two single storey extensions and alterations to fenestration at 39 Charles Avenue, Harrogate for Lee and Nadine.

Demolition of rear conservatory and bay window; erection of single storey extension at 24 Sandhill Drive, Harrogate for E Wilson.

Demolition of first floor room. Erection of single storey and first floor extension at 16 Robert Street, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Smith.

Approval of details reserved under condition 3 (window details) of planning permission 18/02258/FUL - Installation of replacement windows, lowering of front cill and removal of access steps, ATM and night safe at 7 Cambridge Crescent, Harrogate for Royal Bank of Scotland.

Change of use from cafe (use class - A3) to takeaway (use class - A5); Installation of flue at 275 Skipton Road, Harrogate for Mrs Lowe.

Retrospective permission for the erection of a pitched roof canopy over front bay window and door at 87 Wedderburn Avenue, Harrogate for R Athey.

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 5.5 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.9 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.9 metres at 19 Gascoigne Crescent, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Glew.

Erection of single storey extension at 1 Masham Close, Harrogate for K Leeming Shepherd.

Erection of gym/multi-purpose garden room and rear decking at 27 Fulwith Road, Harrogate for M McElhinney.

Demolition of conservatory; erection of two storey extension; alteration to fenestration at 34 Coleridge Drive, Harrogate for J Dimelow.

Erection of single storey, two storey and first floor extensions, and alterations to fenestration at 26 Ashgarth Court, Harrogate for A Walters.

Erection of two single storey extensions and alterations to fenestration (revised scheme) at 57 St Helens Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Ralston.

Erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 2 Woodcock Close, Pannal for A Towers.

Approval of details required under condition 28 (drainage details) of planning permission 14/00854/OUTMAJ - Outline application for residential development (use class C3) with open space, landscaping and associated access with access considered at land comprising field at 428022 456969 Skipton Road, Killinghall for Home Group Ltd.

Knaresborough

Erection of single storey extension including the installation of rooflights at 11 Hambleton Close, Knaresborough for G Booth.

Approval of details required under conditions 9 (highways), 12 (construction management plan), 18 (contamination), 19 (electric plan) and 22 (secure by design) of planning permission 17/02645/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of permission 15/01691/FULMAJ (demolition/removal of existing buildings, erection of 78 dwellings with associated access and landscaping works) to allow layout and landscaping changes in order to accommodate an additional water pumping station at land comprising field at 435533 458250 Beech Grove, Knaresborough for Persimmon Homes (Yorkshire).

Approval of details required under condition 45 (Tree protection plan) of planning permission 13/00535/EIAMAJ - Mixed use development comprising residential dwellings (use class C3), employment use (use classes B1 and B8), a neighbourhood centre (use classes A1, A2, A3 ,A4 and A5), open landscaping, a primary school (use class D1) and associated access at Manse Farm, Knaresborough for Commercial Estates Projects.

Application fo the approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 15/05229/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application under outline permission 6.500.273.EIAMAJ for erection of two blocks comprising five units (use classes B1) and formation of associated car parking, landscaping and access road (infrastructure and employment phase A) at Manse Farm, Knaresborough for c/o agent.

Variation of conditions 2 and deletion of condition 5 of planning permission 17/00919/FULMAJ (Erection of three warehouse buildings (use class B8) including formation of new vehicular access and associated hardstanding) to allow amendments to site access, associated hardstanding and drainage at Rabbit Hill Park, Green-Tech Braimber Lane to Allerton Park Interchange, Allerton Park for R Kay - Green-Tech Ltd.

Nidderdale

Erection of extension to livestock housing unit at land at Brimham Rocks Farm, Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge for E Harker.

Approval of details reserved by condition 8 (material details) of planning permission 18/01879/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application for the erection of 36 dwellings (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered) under outline permission 17/01597/OUTMAJ at land comprising field at grid reference 426031 458228 Brookfield Garth, Hampsthwaite for Stonebridge Homes.

Change of use from warehouse (use class - B8) to mixed use shop/office (use class - A1/B1); Erection of single-storey extension; Formation of mezzanine floor at Jungle Products Ltd, Units 2 to 4 New York Mills, Thomas Gill Road, Summerbridge for D Hepworth.

Change of use from agricultural (sui generis) to caravan park (C1) to allow extension of existing boundary. Reynard Crag Holiday Park, Reynard Crag Lane, High Birstwith for Mrs Gibson.

Substitution of two two bedroom houses with two three bedroom houses at land comprising field south of White House, Main Street, Darley for Loxley Homes (Darley) Ltd.

Erection of single storey extension at Gate Eel Byre Cabin Lane, Dacre Banks for R Baldwin.

Non-material amendment to allow alterations to roofing material, doors and fenestration to planning permission 15/02588/FUL - Erection of agricultural building and formation of hardstanding at Tang Beck Farm, Behren House Tang Road To Tang Beck Farm, Felliscliffe for P Waterton.

Erection of stables. Windmill House, Skipton Road, Kettlesing for M Harper.

Erection of agricultural building at Folly Hall, Thornthwaite for T Iveson.

Ripon

Conversion of warehouse to create two dwellings at 43 Market Place, Ripon for Sterne Property Ltd.

Display of externally illuminated fascia sign at Market Cross Jewellers, 9 Queen Street, Ripon for Ramsden Financial Ltd.

Conversion of detached garage to habitable accomodation at 2 Princess Road, Ripon for Mrs Withyman.

Prior notification for change of use from offices (use class - B1) to a dwelling (use class - C3) at 79 Allhallowgate, Ripon for J Verity.

Erection of two extensions to light industrial unit at North Close Farm, Kirkby Malzeard for DM Fabrications.

Diversion of 162m of footpath number 15.121/12/1, South Stainley at Church Farm House, Church Lane, South Stainley for Church Farm South Stainley Devs Ltd.

Erection of single storey extension to agricultural barn at Town End Farm, High Grantley for Mr and Mrs Wills.

Prior notification for conversion of agricultural building to form a dwelling with associated building works at land adjacent to 4 Drovers Fold, Bishop Thornton for Grovehall Estates Ltd.

Conversion of garage to form habitable accommodation including installation of rooflights and alterations to fenestration at Glenview Cottage, Pottery Lane, Littlethorpe for M Skelton.

Erection of single storey extension; formation of new entrance with cupola and weathervane; alterations to fenestrations at Hollin Hall, Littlethorpe for D and T Ward.

Listed building consent for erection of single storey extension; formation of new entrance with cupola and weathervane; installation of glass and sheet metal roof at Hollin Hall, Littlethorpe for D and T Ward.

Demolition of conservatory and erection of single and two storey extensions at 3 High Street, Aldborough for I McCandlish.

Approval of details required under condition 3 (samples) of planning permission 14/04275/LB - Conversion of outbuilding to form two holiday lets (site area 0.02ha) at Oaklands, 30 Park Street, Masham for K Carter.

Erection of two holiday cabins at H Hill and Sons Haulage Contractors, Marfield Barn, Leyburn Road, Masham for J Hill.

Erection of a dwelling. (revised scheme) at White House, Grewelthorpe Village, Grewelthorpe for Mrs Stelling.

Non-material amendment to allow alterations to fenestration to include three rooflights to replace window openings to east and west elevations of planning permission 18/00374/FUL at Ashbrook Farm, Boroughbridge Road to Skewfe Farm, Bishop Monkton for Mr and Mrs Hammond.

Erection of grain store / machinery store at Leckby Grange Farm, Cundall for S Kitchen.