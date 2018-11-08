Planning applications

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending November 2.

Harrogate

Display of 1 non-illuminated wall mounted sign at St Peters Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate for Harrogate Fair Trade Shop.

Part Discharge of Condition 1 (Noise Management Scheme) of Planning Permission 18/01300/COU - Retrospective application for the Change of Use from office (Use Class B1) to wellness centre and gymnasium (Use Class D2) at 52 Chatsworth Road, Harrogate for J O’Halloran.

Listed building consent for the proposed refurbishment & enlargement of basement and garage to include removal and reinstatement of staircases, excavation to create further floorspace in basement and installation of pavement light. Existing garage entrance to be demolished and reinstated, new garage door to be installed. Existing boundary gate to be infilled. Terrace to be reinstated to the rear at Rose Cottage, 8 Promenade Square, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Eastwood.

Erection of a single storey extension and installation of roof lights at 13 Harlow Avenue, Harrogate for T Davies.

Erection of single storey and first floor extensions and alterations to fenestration at 110 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate for Mr Hull and Mrs Verity.

Loft conversion including extending the attic, raising the roof height and installation of roof lights. Erection of boundary fence and gate at The Corner House, 36 Woodside, Harrogate for Mrs and Mrs Scott.

Retrospective application for the retention of access track; Erection of office/wash area at Belmont Farm, 193 Forest Lane, Harrogate for Atkinson.

Variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) of planning permission 16/00675/FUL to allow alterations to layout, appearance and fenestration at 35 Westville Oval, Harrogate for R Dyson.

Change of use of restaurant/cafe (Use Class A3) to residential (Use Class C3) with the installation of french doors at Whittfields, 32 Hookstone Road, Harrogate for S Cable.

Demolition of existing porch and single storey extension, erection of single and two storey extensions, erection of 2 porch extensions, formation of doorway, installation of rooflights and alterations to fenestration. (Revised Scheme) at 66 St Winifreds Avenue West Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Lee.

Felling of 1 Ash tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at 57 Kent Road, Harrogate for S Brown.

Felling of 1 Red Plum tree and crown reduction (by 2m) of 2 Conifer trees in Harrogate Conservation Area at 13A Chudleigh Mews, Chudleigh Road, Harrogate for K Woodward.

Crown reduction (by 2m) and crown lift (to 3.5-4m) to 1 Copper Beech tree T1 of Tree Preservation Order 02 1970 at 11 Hookstone Oval, Harrogate for P Jellicoe.

Felling of 1 Cherry tree, and lateral reduction (by 2m) and selective pruning of 1 Beech tree within Tree Preservation Order 30/2018 at St Michaels Hospice, Crimple House, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate for J Burns.

Felling of 4 Conifer and selective pruning and deadwooding of 1 Chestnut tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at 1 Oakdale Mews, Cornwall Road, Harrogate for Hulley.

Erection of a two storey extension, works to roof including alterations to pitched roof to form flat roof, and alterations to fenestration at 12 Wetherby Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Robinson.

Discharge of Condition 6 (Tree Protection Plan) of Planning Permission 18/02222/FUL - Erection of replacement garage and porch and installation of replacement gates at Carphill Court, 4 Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate for P Ellul.

Erection of a single storey extension at 1 Somerset Road, Harrogate for H Peters.

Demolition of existing conservatory, erection of single and first floor extensions and erection of a garage at 68 Crimple Meadows, Pannal for C/O Agent.

Approval of details required under conditions 2 (Electric vehicle charging points and secure covered cycle storage), 4 (Bat and Swift Bricks) and 6 (Boundary treatment) of planning permission 18/03548/DVCON - Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans) of Planning Permission 17/05278/REM to allow for alterations to approved plans at Paddock East Of 3 High View, Burnt Yates for Bond Developments.

Erection of extension to existing building at Thornton Moor Farm, Fountains Road, Ripley for Messers L & HB Swales.

Knaresborough

Non material amendment of planning permission 55 and 59 of planning permission 13/00535/EIAMAJ to allow for the phased implimentation of condition 55 and the removal of noise mitigation measures for non residential developments at Manse Farm, Knaresborough for C/o Agent.

Outline application for the erection of 402 dwellinghouses at Highfield Farm, York Road, Knaresborough for Taylor Wimpey UK Limited.

Listed building consent for erection of fire escape staircase; Alteration to fenestration to form door at 76 High Street, Knaresborough for Mr Wu.

Demolition of existing garage, erection of single and two storey extensions and alterations to fenestration at 8 Greengate Lane, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Richardson.

Nidderdale

Erection of single-storey extension and of porch; Removal of porch; Alterations to porch; Formation of fenestration and of patio at Holme Barn, The Holme Track, Darley for Mr and Mrs Gumbley.

Change of Use of agricultural land to form play area; Retention of play equipment (Revised Scheme) at Fiddlers Green Farm, Brimham Rocks Road, Hartwith for Mr and Mrs Burniston.

Approval of details required under condition 4 (Windows/door details) of planning permission 18/02928/FUL - Conversion of 2 dwellings to form 3 apartments and 1 dwelling to include erection of two storey and first floor extensions, alterations to fenestration and demolition of conservatory at Chews Cottage, Old Church Lane, Pateley Bridge for R Fallon.

Approval of details required under conditions 4 (Affordable Housing), 5 (Public Open Space & Village Halls) and 6 (Education Contributions) of planning permission 17/01597/OUTMAJ - Outline application for the erection of up to 39 dwellings with access to, but not within, the site considered at Land Comprising Field At Grid Reference 426031 458228 Brookfield Garth, Hampsthwaite for Stonebridge Homes Limited.

Ripon

Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Drawings) of Planning Permission 15/00522/FUL to allow for alterations to approved plans at Land East Of Georgias Mews, High Skellgate, Ripon for R Archer.

Demolition of 1 dwelling and erection of 37 dwellings at Land Comprising Field At 432266 470194 Littlethorpe Road, Ripon for S Harrison Developments Ltd.

Erection of 2 Dwellings with proposed new access. (Revised Scheme) at Land Comprising Field At 430452 463555 Church Lane, South Stainley for Moore.

Reserved matters application for the Erection of 7 dwellings (Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale considered) under Outline Permission 17/02252/OUTMAJ at Church Farm House, Church Lane, South Stainley for A McMillian.

Approval of details required under condition 13 (Plot Layout) of planning permission 17/02252/OUTMAJ - Hybrid Planning Application comprising of: i) Outline permission for erection of up to 7 dwellings and demolition of outbuildings with access considered and ii) Full planning permission for conversion of barns to form 2 dwellings to include partial demolition of barns, erection of infill extension, alterations to fenestration and installation of roof lights, removal of outbuildings and formation of associated access track, hard standing and landscaping at Church Farm House, Church Lane, South Stainley for CFSSD LTD.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 6 (materials) of planning permission 18/00585/FUL - Erection of workshop/machine store; Demolition of existing workshop/machine store at Beck House, Bishop Thornton for T Blake.

Felling of 1 Sycamore tree in Fearby Conservation Area at Holly Tree House, Fearby for K Machin.

Selective pruning and deadwooding of 3 Ash trees within G1 of Tree Preservation Order 08/2017 at Field To The Rear Of Cross Keys Inn, High Street, Markington for Mr Wilberforce.

Erection of a porch at Charis, Fearby for Mrs Marsden.

Variation of condition 2 of planning permission 17/03952/FULMAJ to allow alterations to submitted elevations, floorplans and site layout at Poultry Houses, Leeming Lane, Langthorpe for C/o Agent.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 6 (construction environment management plan) of planning permission 18/02400/FULMAJ - Demolition of existing buildings; Erection of 2 units (Use Class - B2/B8); Formation of new vehicular access, parking and service areas, landscaping and associated infrastructure at Land Adjacent To Unit 20 Melmerby Industrial Estate, Melmerby for c/o Agent.