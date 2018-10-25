Planning applications

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department. week ending October 19.

Harrogate

Erection of office annex at 105 Woodfield Drive, Harrogate for Mr Ashley.

Conversion of loft including erection of hip to gable, alteration to fenestration and erection of single storey extensions to side and rear (revised scheme) at 105 Woodfield Drive, Harrogate for Mr Ashley.

Resurfacing of frontages to Hall M, Royal Hall and Hall C including new bollards to assist with pedestrian safety, benches and associated railings at Harrogate Convention Centre, Kings Road, Harrogate for S Kent.

Proposed refurbishment and enlargement of basement and garage, alterations to garage entrance and terrace at 8 Promenade Square, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Eastwood.

Erection of a single storey glazed orangery at 17 Brunswick Drive, Harrogate for J Rich.

Removal of four antennae; Installation of four antennae, eight remote radio units, one GPS module and associated cabling at telecommunications mast (O2) Harlow Hill Water Tower, Nursery Lane, Harrogate for CTIL and Telefonica Ltd.

Approval of details required under condition 9 (construction method statement) of planning permission 18/03228/DVCON - Variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) of planning permission 16/02937FUL to allow for alterations to approved plans at High Harrogate Working Men’s Club, 5 Devonshire Place, Harrogate for High Harrogate Working Men’s Club.

Approval of details required under condition 11 (external lighting scheme) of planning permission 17/04455/FULMAJ - Demolition of warehouse and offices; Erection of warehousing, offices and distribution centre; Formation of associated parking and hardstanding; Installation of fencing, gate and cycle shelter and landscaping at Pagoda House, Plumpton Park, Harrogate for Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate.

Application for the approval of condition 5 (drainage) and condition 6 (drainage) of planning permission 18/00183/FULMAJ - Erection of a three-storey extension to provide additional office accommodation at Pagoda House, Plumpton Park, Harrogate for K Williams.

Demolition of existing utility and erection of a garage at 75 Eleanor Road, Harrogate for J Movley.

Demolition of existing garage and erection of single storey wrap around extension and alterations to fenestration (revised scheme) at 45 Kingsley Road, Harrogate for S Evans.

Non-material amendment of planning permission 16/00675/FUL to allow alteration of fenestration and roof pitch at 35 Westville Oval, Harrogate for R Dyson.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 4 (design stage certificate), 5 (construction stage certificate) and 10 (contaminated land remediation) of planning permission 17/03324/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) and removal of conditions 16 (deliveries and dispatch hours) and 18 (unit operating hours) of planning permission 16/05473/FULMAJ to allow the height of units M1 and M2 to be increased and to remove restrictions on operational and delivery hours at Hornbeam Business Park, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate for Hornbeam Park Developments.

Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation with alterations to front fenestrations at 41 Heather Way, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Langley.

Non material amendment for the removal and alteration of fenestration for planning permission 17/05129/FUL - Erection of porch extension at Ashdene, 87 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate for P Warren.

Approval of details required under condition 3 (External materials) of planning permission 18/02913/FUL - Erection of single storey extension at 93 Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate for H Burrell.

Demolition of garage, erection of a single storey extension, conversion of loft including the installation of dormers, pitching of roof over porch and alterations to fenestration at 7 Hillbank Grove, Harrogate for G Clark.

Erection of boundary fence at 47 Leeds Road, Harrogate for N Conroy.

Prior notification for change of use from retail unit (use class A1) to restaurant/cafe (use class A3) with associated works at 34A Cold Bath Road, Harrogate for Manna Bakery.

Conversion of agricultural building to form one dwelling at The Paddocks, Myers Green Lane, Killinghall for D Abbott.

Erection of 53 dwellings at land comprising field at 427874 456986 Otley Road, Killinghall for Linden Homes.

Display of one free standing pole mounted sign at Vida Grange, Thirkill Drive, Pannal for Vida Grange Limited.

Erection of one dwelling at Birthwaite House, Birthwaite Lane, Ripley for Mr and Mrs Hilton.

Knaresborough

Change of use from retail (use class A1) to restaurant/cafe (use class A3) at Unit 7 Castle Courtyard, Market Place, Knaresborough for S Ravasz.

Erection of rear conservatory. The proposed conservatory would extend 4.5 metres beyond an original rear wall and would have a height of 2.8 metres at Rose Cottage, Badger Hill, Knaresborough for C Dinsmore.

Erection of a single storey extension at 24 Chain Lane, Knaresborough for S Bernes.

Conversion of roof space to provide additional accommodation; Installation of dormer extension; Erection of single storey garage extension at 35 Manor Road, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Webb.

Erection of single storey rear extension at 2 Park View, Clockhill Field Lane, Whixley for S Appleyard.

Outline application for the erection of four dwellings with access and scale considered at West Winds, New Road, Scotton for Ms Maclellan.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 15 (drainage) of planning permission 15/01941/FUL - Erection of three dwellings with associated formation of vehicular access, parking and landscaping at land comprising field at 438295 460878 Moor Lane, Arkendale for R Milner.

Nidderdale

Erection of five timber cabins, creation of new access and parking (revised scheme) at Corn Close, Low Wath Road to Wath Bridge, Pateley Bridge for JAS & SA Church.

Conversion of store to consultation room and alterations to fenestration Parkside, Low Wath Road, Pateley Bridge for Pateley Bridge Dental Practice.

Erection of a detached garage at Far Side, Greenhow Hill for Mrs Ostell.

Non-material amendment to allow amended drawing to 16/02587/FUL - Installation of borehole headworks, water treatment building and water storage tank at RAF Menwith Hill, Main Street, Menwith Hill Camp for Defence Infrastructure Organisation.

Variation of condition 3 (enclosure) of planning permission 02/04234/FUL to allow installation of doors to garage at Moorhaven, Dacre for S Hansen.

Erection of agricultural storage building at Brackenwood Crag Farm, Back Road, High Birstwith for A Conyers.

Reserved matters application for the erection of one dwelling and detached garage (appearance, landscaping and layout considered) under outline permission 18/02736/OUT at The Old Post Office, Kettlesing Head to Kettlesing Bottom, Kettlesing for Mr and Mrs Durance.

Retention of engineering works. Groundworks, removal of various trees affected and replanting of new trees within A1 of Tree Preservation Order 41/2014 at land adjacent to site of Church Hill Filling Station, Dacre Banks for Gregory Projects Ltd.

Erection of one single and a two storey extension; alterations to fenestrations at 64A Brookfield Crescent, Hampsthwaite for Mr and Mrs Forrest.

Ripon

Application for the variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) to allow for alterations to floor plan and fenestration and condition 4 (works to road) to allow for dwelling construction prior to road works of planning permission 17/04612/FUL - Erection of one dwelling at 2 Edens Way, Ripon for S Walker.

Application for a certificate of legality for the proposed erection of a single storey extension and erection of porch at 15 Whitcliffe Lane, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Curtis.

Removal of render; Application of render; Repointing; Installation of extraction fan; Alteration of rooflights; Replacement of door at 4 Water Skellgate, Ripon for Ripon YMCA.

Erection of open fronted equipment store at Virginia House, Grewelthorpe for BJB Builders.

Conversion of outbuildings to form additional living accommodation and erection of single storey extension at Bank Villa Guest House, The Avenue, Masham for Mr and Mrs Nicholson.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) and condition 4 (gates) of planning application 15/04026/FUL - Formation of access track at Kings Head Farm, Thorpe Road, Masham for J Kitching.