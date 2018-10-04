Planning applications

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending September 28.

Harrogate

Listed Building Application for Ecclesiastical Exemption for installation of defibrillator at Wesley Methodist Church, Oxford Street, Harrogate for Wesley Methodist Church.

Conversion of 2 flats into 1 dwelling including erection of single storey extension and installation of roof lights at 4 Arthington Avenue, Harrogate for Mr McTague.

Alterations to shop fascia; Alterations to fenestration; Erection of bin store; Installation of 3 awnings at 25 West Park, Harrogate for Arlo And Jacob.

Display of 1 internally illuminated fascia sign; 1 non illuminated fascia sign; 1 non illuminated projecting sign; 3 retractable branded awnings at 25 West Park, Harrogate for Arlo And Jacob.

Application for a certificate of legality for the replacement of 1 second floor window at 7 James Street, Harrogate for Russell And Bromley Limited.

Display of 2 internally illuminated fascia signs and 1 hanging sign at 18 James Street, Harrogate for Trespass Europe.

Installation of railings and gate to front boundary (Revised Scheme) at 1A Park Parade, Harrogate for J Dixon.

Listed building application for installation of railings and gate to front and side boundary at 1A Park Parade, Harrogate for J Dixon.

Subdivision of 1 flat to form 2 flats at Oakhurst, Chatsworth Court, Harrogate for R Harrison.

Application for the variation of condition 3 (approved balustrades) of planning permission 17/05135/FUL to allow for alteration to balustrade design at Springfield Court, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate for S Hepden.

Application for the variation of condition 2 and condition 8 of planning permission 17/05048/FUL (Erection of one dwelling including felling of four Apple trees, two Plum trees and one Lilac tree in Harrogate Conservation Area.) to allow for alteration to design and glazing at Land Adjacent To 1 Oakdale, Harrogate for Mr Kenyon.

Demolition of conservatory and garage/store, erection of single and first storey extensions, and alterations to fenestration. (Revised Scheme) at 75 Oakdale, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Pemberton.

Listed building consent for the demolition of existing garages and boundary walls and replacement with new single story garages to the rear of the property at 6 Regent Parade, Harrogate for A MacNab.

Replacement of 5 windows at Flat 1, 36 Dragon Parade, Harrogate for Mr & Mrs Cornwell.

Erection of single storey extension; Demolition of car port at 24 Woodlands Road, Harrogate for P Mason.

Erection of single storey extension; Demolition of single storey extension at 61 Hawes Road, Harrogate for Mr & Mrs Langford.

Erection of boundary fence at 73 Durham Way, Harrogate for P Williams.

Retrospective permission for the erection of a boundary gate (1.6m) at 30 Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate for C Strong.

Conversion of garage to store; Alterations to hardstanding; Formation of steps at Stray View, Flat 1, 6 Leeds Road, Harrogate for Mr & Mrs Hirst.

Crown reduction (to 5m) of 1 Silver Birch Tree and selective pruning of 2 Cherry Trees within Harrogate Conservation Area at The Cedar, 15 Coppice Drive, Harrogate for J Thackray.

Crown lift (to 3.5m) and selective pruning of 1 Poplar of Tree Protection Order 59/2018 at 76 Duchy Road, Harrogate for P Burns.

Felling of 2 Conifer trees and crown reduction (by 2m) of 1 Himalayan Birch tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at 10 Sovereign Park, Harrogate for Mrs Madden.

Crown thinning (by 15%), crown lift (to 5m) and lateral reduction (by 1.5m) of 1 Beech tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at 9 Brunswick Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Madeley.

Lateral reduction to clear buildings (by 4 - 5m) of 1 Oak and 1 Maple tree within A1 of Tree Preservation Order 18/1987 at 7 Daleside Gardens, Harrogate for N Bryan.

Application for approval of details required under condition 4 (structural scheme) of planning permission 18/01958/FUL - Erection of single storey wraparound extension at 7 Tewit Well Road, Harrogate for L Ray.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 17/05340/FUL - Demolition of Conservatory and Outbuilding; Erection of single-storey extensions at 57 St Winifreds Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Motashar.

Erection of single storey extension to replace sunroom; loft conversion with installation of dormer; demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement garage; alterations to fenestrations at 2 Wordsworth Crescent, Harrogate for Ramser.

Erection of single storey rear extension at 4 Main Street, Ripley for Ingilby Children’s Settlement.

Listed building consent for the erection of single storey rear extension at 4 Main Street, Ripley for Ingilby Children’s Settlement.

Knaresborough

Non-material amendment for the deletion of condition 30 (highway works) of planning permission 13/00535/EIAMAJ - Mixed use development comprising residential dwellings (Use Class C3), employment use (Use Classes B1 and B8), a neighbourhood centre (Use Classes A1, A2, A3 ,A4 and A5), open landscaping, a primary school (Use Class D1) and associated access at Manse Farm, Knaresborough for C/O Agent - Commercial Estates Projects.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 4 (Colour of caravan), 5 (Secure storage), 6 (Charging points) and 7(Contamination) of planning permission 17/04941/FUL - Change of Use of land from 24 touring caravan pitches to allow siting of 25 static holiday caravans with associated hard standing at Lido Leisure Park, Wetherby Road, Knaresborough for Lido Leisure Park Ltd.

Change of Use of Tailors (Use Class - A1) to form retail unit and 2 holiday lets; Alterations to fenestration; Installation of doors and 2 rooflights; Application of render at Rear Of 8 Castlegate, Knaresborough for S Teggin.

Nidderdale

Retention of Change of Use of Garage/Workshop to form Residential accommodation; Alterations to fenestration and doorway at 4 Holly Court, Bewerley Farm To Turner Bridge, Bewerley for Q Sands.

Erection of single storey extension at North Barn, Birchfield Farm, Summerbridge for R Dawson.

Formation and alterations to fenestration at West View, Middlesmoor for P Hayday.

Erection of single storey extension and demolition of single storey extension at Meadow View, Main Street, Darley for S Simmons.

Erection of agricultural shed at Harewell Hall, Glasshouses for I Hammond.

Erection of 1 dwelling at Stumps Lane Caravan Park, Stumps Lane, Darley for J Carr.

Erection of single storey extension linking main house with detached garage at Nine Ties Barn, Moorcock Lane, Darley for Mr Whitaker and Mrs Darcy.

Application for approval of details required under Conditions 7 (Tree Protection), 10 (Highways Details), 11 (Highways Surface Water Drainage), 13 (Highways Condition Survey), 14(Construction Management Statement), 15 (Cycle Storage and EVC), 16 (Surface water drainage), 17 (Management and Maintenance of the Surface Water), 19 (Crime Prevention Statement) & 21(Highways works) of planning permission 17/01597/OUTMAJ - Outline application for the erection of up to 39 dwellings with access to, but not within, the site considered. (Site Area 1.34Ha at Land Comprising Field At Grid Reference 426031 458228 Brookfield Garth, Hampsthwaite for Stonebridge Homes Ltd.

Application for approval of details required under Condition 3 (Materials) and Condition 5 (Contamination) of planning permission 15/05049/FUL - Conversion of agricultural building to form 1 dwelling (Site Area 0.06 ha) (Revised Scheme) at The Hay Bale Diner, Strawberry Farm, Clint Bank, Clint for D Holmes.

Ripon

Conversion of restaurant and 1 dwelling to 4 dwellinghouses at The Terrace, 2-4 Skellbank, Ripon for M Sterne.

Formation of access; Alterations to boundary wall at Land Comprising Field At 423551 474284 Galphay Road, Kirkby Malzeard for J Kitching.

Erection of stables and tack room at H Hill And Sons Haulage Contractors, Marfield Barn, Leyburn Road, Masham for J Hill.

Erection of stables at Low Ray Carr, Dallowgill for N Warne.

Application for the variation of conditions 1 (commencement of works), 2 (approved drawings), 3 (drainage), 4 (highways), 5 (parking), 6 (mud precautions), 7 (materials) and 8 (boundary) to allow delay of condition 4 and compliance of planning permission 16/05544/FUL - Erection of 1 dwelling at April Cottage, Caravan Pottery Lane, Littlethorpe for Mr & Mrs Strawson.

Erection of single-storey infill extension; Formation of fenestration; Groundworks at Healey Mill Healey To Leighton Bridge, Healey for R Sykes.

Demolition of porch; erection of single storey extension at 6 Berrygate Lane, Sharow for P Hill.