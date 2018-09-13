Planning applications

The following applications were recived by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending September 7.

Harrogate

Display of three sets of internally illuminated copper finish metal letters at Westgate House, Unit 9 Albert Street, Harrogate for P Harvey.

Application for a certificate of legality for the proposed construction of an internal shooting range and associated internal alterations at Harrogate Cadet Centre, Commercial Street, Harrogate for Reserve Forces Cadet Association.

Prior approval of a proposed change of use of a building from offices (use class - B1) to nine dwelling units (C3) at Southfield, Station Parade, Harrogate for Quatrro (Southfield) Ltd.

Alterations to fenestration; Recladding of external elevations; Alterations to hardstanding and landscaping at Southfield, Station Parade, Harrogate for Quattro (Southfield) Ltd.

Erection of porch and alterations to fenestration at 4 Penny Pot Gardens, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Edwards.

Erection of three dwellings, including access, parking and associated infrastructure at 30 Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate for Harrogate Borough Council.

Retention of prefabricated classroom at Willow Tree Community Primary School, Wetherby Road, Harrogate for North Yorkshire County Council.

Erection of single storey extension; Alterations to fenestration; Alterations to rear porch at 39A Harlow Oval, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs D Everingham.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 17/05291/FUL - Erection of single storey extension and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation at 26 Heath Grove, Harrogate for J Bursell.

Application for approval of details required under condition 5 (Landscape Scheme) of permission 16/02574/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application for the residential development of 61 dwellings with access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered (site area 3.31 ha) at Kingsley Farm, Kingsley Road, Harrogate for A Patterson.

Erection of a detached garage at 9 Almsford Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Kempster.

Loft conversion including installation of dormer and raising of roof ridge, and installation of solar panels at 9 Stone Rings Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Williams.

Change of use from light industrial (B2) to mixed light industrial/brewery and tap room (B2/A4); Formation of mezzanine at Unit 5 Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate for I Fozard.

Demolition of two storey link extension; Erection of two storey link extension; Alterations to fenestration; Alterations to hardstanding and landscaping at Woodside Farm, Milners Lane, Harrogate for K Martin.

Approval of details required under condition 4 (hedge details) of permission 18/01585/FUL - Installation of new gateposts, gate and hedging at 70 Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate for A Tucker.

Erection of single storey garage extension; Alterations to fenestration; Demolition of detached garage and outhouse at 6 Hillbank Road, Harrogate for J Fawcett and S Garland.

Erection of a single storey and a first floor extension; raising of roof height; alterations to fenestrations at Willow Green, Slingsby Walk, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Jones.

Removal of fence and erection of replacement wooden fence; Erection of wall including gate and additional fencing; Increase width of driveway and felling of one conifer tree in Harrogate Conservation Area; Replacement of windows on south side at 24 Beech Grove, Harrogate for N Judd.

Felling of a yew and a conifer tree and crown lift (by 5m) of a purple plum tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 32 Cornwall Road, Harrogate for J Fascia.

Alterations to access and boundary treatment at Mill Race Barn, Cow Dyke Bridge to Grange Farm, Harrogate for S Young.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 3 (details of windows and doors) of planning application 17/03675/FUL - Conversion of agricultural building to form one dwelling at Spruisty Hall Farm, Ripon Road, Killinghall for D Umpleby.

Application for approval of details required under condition 31 (bat brick and walling materials) of planning permission 16/00545/OUTMAJ - Outline application for the erection of up to 73 dwellings at land off Ripon Road, Ripon Road, Killinghall for L Rich.

Demolition of porch and single storey extension; erection of two storey extension and single storey extension; alterations to fenestration at 12 Hillside Road, Pannal for A Smallwood.

Erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at Hill Top Hall Farm, Hill Top Lane, Pannal for J Lawson Brown.

Erection of first floor extension, raising of roof height and erection of a single storey extension at 89 Crimple Meadows, Pannal for L Warburton.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 17/05278/REM to allow for alterations to approved plans at Paddock East of 3 High View, Burnt Yates for Lee Bond Developments.

Reserved matters application for the erection of an agricultural workers dwelling (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered) under outline permission 17/04621/OUT at land adjacent to Nidd Park House, Town Street, Nidd for Mr and Mrs Blakey.

Knaresborough

Erection of agricultural building at Thistle Hill Farm, Thistle Hill, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Yarrow.

Listed building consent for the installation of cavity drain damp proofing to floor and ventilation grilles, removal of paint finishes from internal masonry walls within the basement of main house at Kirkman Bank, High Bond End, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Allard.

Single storey extension of kitchen; Single storey extension of dining annex; Alterations to fenestration; Alterations to access and balustrade at The Marigold Cafe, 16 Waterside, Knaresborough for G Connolly.

Demolition of existing dwelling, erection of new dwelling and garage, and formation of new access gates (revised scheme) at Appledorn, Lands Lane, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Wytchard.

Retention of raised roof at Forge Garage, Park Row, Knaresborough for J Mason.

Demolition of conservatory; erection of single storey extension at 58 Appleby Crescent, Knaresborough for S Domstead.

Non-material amendment to allow minor amendments to approved designs and site layout to planning permission 17/03055/FUL - Demolition of two extensions, alterations to dormer and fenestration of existing bungalow, demolition of associated outbuildings and erection of five dwellings at Riverslea, Knaresborough for St Roberts Homes (A CFK Company).

Erection of single dwelling at 20 Scriven Road, Knaresborough for D Forster.

Application for approval of details required under condition 10 (analytic record) of planning permission 15/01689/FUL - Installation of an additional hydroelectric turbine (archimedean screw) with associated equipment, widening of tailrace, erection of lifting bridge and access ramp, and formation of a natural pool fish/canoe pass at Linton Lock Hydro, Nun Monkton for Mannpower Consulting Ltd.

Nidderdale

Outline planning application for the erection of two dwellings with access, appearance, layout and scale considered at land comprising field at 416176 465717 Old Church Lane, Pateley Bridge for J Brown.

Deletion of condition 4 of planning permission 83/02533/FUL to allow the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks to non residents at 27 High Street, Pateley Bridge for J Walker.

Erection of potting shed at Well House Farm, Cote Hill Road, Felliscliffe for A Croucher.

Erection of single storey extension and porch, alterations to fenestration and addition of hard landscaping at Gardeners Cottage, Back Road, High Birstwith for Mr and Mrs Haggas.

Ripon

Application for the approval of details required under condition 4 (arboricultural method statement) of planning permission 18/01781/FUL - Formation of additional 30 space parking area, installation and upgrade of lighting by 4 to 12 posts using down-lighting LED system at Mill Farm, Studley Road to Mill Farm, Ripon for Bishopton Vets.

Application for the variation of condition 3 (layout) of planning permission 15/04740/OUT to enable alteration of the approved layout (resubmission) at land West of Lupat Grange, Palace Road, Ripon for Hopperton Homes Ltd.

Installation of six air conditioning units at 28-29 Market Place, Ripon for SOS.

Erection of dormer and conversion of garage at 3 Skellbank Close, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Sidwell.

Formation of a field entrance gateway onto the highway at land to the North of Colber Lane, Bishop Thornton for K Anderson.

Prior notification of change of use of agricultural building (sui generis) to form two dwellings ( C3) at Greenhill Farm, Bishop Thornton for C and A Kellett.