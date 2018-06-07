Planning applications

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending June 1.

Harrogate

Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping opinion for proposed mixed use development to include up to 500 residential dwellings, up to 2 ha. of land for employment purposes (B1, B2 and B8 use class), a local retail centre and public open space including allotments, children’s play areas and recreational routes, landscaping and sustainable urban drainage systems at land comprising field at 428397 453291 Beckwith Head Road, Harrogate for Gladman Developments.

Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey extension at 31 Sandhill Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Cummings.

Demolition of existing buildings and erection of six dwellinghouses at 21 Franklin Road, Harrogate for Dunrig Ltd.

Application for the variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) to allow amendments to plans approved in planning permission 17/04422/FUL (Erection of single and two storey extensions, alteration to fenestration and demolition of conservatory) at 5 Duncan Close, Harrogate for K Anderson.

Conversion of two-storey apartment to form an additional apartment at Arden Grange, Flat 2 Springfield Avenue, Harrogate for T Whelan.

Formation of dormer at Springfield Court, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate for S Hepden.

Demolition of conservatory; Erection of combination single storey, first-floor and two storey extension; Erection of porch extension; Alterations to fenestration and external treatment; Application of timber cladding at 75 Oakdale, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Pemberton.

Installation of three roof lights; Deletion of chimney stack; Alterations to fenestration at Flat 2 34 Duchy Road, Harrogate for T Morgan and J Hall.

Application for certificate of lawfulness to demolish conservatory and store and to erect single storey extension at 17 Woodlands Avenue, Harrogate for T Barrett.

Demolition of existing porch. Erection of a single storey extension and a two storey extension. Erection of porch. Alterations to fenestration at 30 Plantation Road, Harrogate for Mrs Buxton.

Demolition of two workshops, conversion of two workshops into six dwellings, and erection of eight additional dwelllings, including parking provisions and various tree works at former Lancashire Fittings premises, Devonshire Lane, Harrogate for Harrogate12 Limited.

Erection of single storey extensions at 30 Roseville Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Stephenson.

Erection of a two-storey extension and a single-storey extension with installation of pitched roof to garage and alteration to fenestration. Formation of additional vehicle access including alterations to driveway and boundary wall with installation of dropped kerb (revised scheme) at 14 Beechwood Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Warren.

Erection of single storey extension. The proposed extension would extend 5.5m beyond an original rear wall, would have a height of 3m to the ridge and a height of 2.5m to the eaves at 38 Hookstone Road, Harrogate for N Louden.

Demolition of existing extension and erection of two storey extension, formation of hardstanding, alterations to fenestration and application of render at 5 Leadhall View, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Wilson.

Variation of conditions 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 17/04028/FUL - Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of a dwelling and home office/gym and alterations to access at 20 Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate for S McGregor.

Outline application for the erection of a dwellinghouse with access, layout and scale considered at 16 Borage Road, Harrogate for S Hird.

Demolition of existing rear extension. Erection of a two-storey extension. Erection of a single-storey extension. Formation of hardstanding at 54 Park Avenue South Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Jones.

Replacement of flat roof with lean to pitched roof on front porch at 5 Rossett Holt View, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Mitchell.

Alterations to porch; Erection of detached garden room; Retention of Rossett Crescent access at 72 Leadhall Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Brimmell.

Application for approval of details required under condition 5 (landscaping), 6 (drainage), 7 (surface water details), 9 (highway details), 11 (surface water), 12 (access details), 16 (wheel wash details), 17 (existing highway details), 19 (construction phase management plan), 21 (‘secured by design’ details), 22 (remediation), 25 (electric vehicle details), 26 (noise and dust mitigation plan), 30 (tree protection plan) of permission 17/05030/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition 3 (approved plans) and condition 14 (approved parking areas) to allow changes to housetypes of planning permission 15/05478/OUTMAJ - Outline application for demolition of existing buildings and erection of 88 dwellings with access, landscaping and layout considered. Description amended to include variation of condition 14 at British Telecom Training Centre, St Georges Walk, Harrogate for Bellway Homes Ltd.

Demolition of detached garage. Conversion of basement into new dwelling. Erection of single storey extension and erection of detached garage. Alteration to fenestration at Flat 1 26 Park Avenue, Harrogate for Mrs McCormack.

Erection of conservatory at 80 Wetherby Road, Harrogate for Mr Gill.

Demolition of garage. Erection of a two-storey extension at 43 St Helens Road, Harrogate for S Couchman.

Erection of two two-storey extensions and alterations to fenestration at 11 Westminster Road, Burn Bridge for K Epton.

Knaresborough

Erection of a dwelling and formation of associated hardstanding, access and boundary treatment at Rock Cottage, 45 Abbey Road, Knaresborough for M Priestly.

Application for approval of details required under condition 16 (highway condition survey) of permission 17/04906/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of permission 15/01691/FULMAJ (Demolition/removal of existing buildings, erection of 78 dwellings with associated access and landscaping works) to allow layout and landscaping changes in order to accommodate an additional water pumping station at land comprising field at 435514 458430 Bar Lane, Knaresborough for Avant Homes (Yorkshire).

Application for the approval of details required under condition 5 (Eastfield access culvert) of planning permission 13/00535/EIAMAJ - Mixed use development comprising residential dwellings (use class C3), employment use (use classes B1 and B8), a neighbourhood centre (use classes A1, A2, A3, A4 and A5), open landscaping, a primary school (use class D1) and associated access at Manse Farm, Knaresborough for Commercial Estates Projects.

Demolition of lean-to. Erection of two single storey extensions. Formation of juliet balcony, roof light and raised terrace (revised scheme) at Wyedale, 1 Havikil Lane, Scotton for C Hartley.

Outline application for up to 36 dwellings with access considered (revised scheme) at land comprising field at 438082 456352 Station Road, Goldsborough for H Webster.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (materials), 6 (landscaping and boundary) and 7 (drainage) of permission 17/04380/FUL - Erection of two dwellings with associated parking and access (site area 0.1ha) at land adjacent to South Edge, York Road, Flaxby for M Stephens.

Listed Building Consent for erection of single storey extension and various internal alterations including the removal of an internal wall and installation of a glazed screen at 1 East View Court, Goldsborough for P Mitchell.

Erection of single storey extension at 1 East View Court, Goldsborough for P Mitchell.

Alteration to fenestration. Formation of external soil pipe at Dove Cottage, Station Road, Goldsborough for K Howells.

Nidderdale

Conversion of stores to form holiday cottage at Mount Bark Farm, Darley for S Fisher.

Demolition of a single storey extension; Erection of a single storey extension; Alterations to fenestration at Horsemans Well Long Lane, Felliscliffe for J Atkinson.

Ripon

Demolition of conservatory and erection of two storey extension at 9 Hornblower Close, Ripon for L Hill.

Erection of two storey extension at Lowgate Cottage, Low Gate Lane, Sawley for Mr and Mrs Bellaries.

Erection of single storey extension at Five Gates Farm, Gate Bridge Road, Galphay for A Stoney.

Application for approval of details required under condition 19 (gas) of planning permission14/05219/FULMAJ - Erection of 18 dwellings at Harvest View Development Site, Knaresborough Road, Bishop Monkton for M Mulligan.

Erection of porch; Erection of door canopy at Talbot House, Skelton On Ure for J Mosley.

Demolition of single storey extension; Erection of single storey extension at Thornfield Farm, Apron Lane, Burton Leonard for Mr and Mrs Greenwell.