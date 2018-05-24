Planning applications

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending May 18.

Harrogate

Erection of single storey wraparound extension at 11 St Johns Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Mansefield.

Conversion of convalescent home to form 24 flats; Erection of 62 bedroom care home and of eight dwellings; Associated works (including minor demolition) and landscaping at Grove House, Skipton Road, Harrogate for C/o agent.

Listed building application for conversion of convalescent home to form 24 flats; Erection of 62 bedroom care home and of eight dwellings; Associated internal and external works (including minor demolition) and landscaping at Grove House, Skipton Road, Harrogate for C/o agent.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of permission 18/00711/FUL -Erection of single storey extension, porch and alterations to fenestration at 6 Arthington Avenue, Harrogate for I Rowe.

Retention of one extraction unit at 26-30 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate for M Wardell.

Demolition of a conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension and side porch. Formation of decking area (revised scheme) at 17 Spring Mount, Harrogate for Ms Lemonidis.

Retrospective application for formation of sunken terrace and installation of French windows at Craigleigh, 6 West Grove Road, Harrogate for J Wood.

Application for non-material amendment to allow the double French doors to be moved and replaced with one window of planning permission 16/03251/FUL - Removal of existing first floor conservatory and erection of new extension at 40 Duchy Road, Harrogate for C Burford.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 4 (materials) of planning permission 17/02367/FUL - Erection of single storey extension, canopies, replacement roofs and canopy posts, alterations to fenestration and demolition of garage and conservatory at 3 Kent Road, Harrogate for L Knight.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 17/03609/FUL - Conversion of roofspace to form two flats, erection of dormer extensions and ground floor canopy, installation of Juliet balconies and rooflights, formation of external lift shafts, alterations to fenestration and roof pitch, erection of walls and railings and formation of access gates, pedestrian access and bin stores (Revised scheme) at 2-4 Windsor Court, Clarence Drive, Harrogate for J Freeman.

Application for the variation of condition 9 (highway works) of planning permission 17/03295/DVCMAJ (14/00259/OUTMAJ) to allow collaboration with neighbouring developers at land comprising field at 428435 454077 Crag Lane, Harrogate for Taylor Wimpey UK Limited.

Application for non-material amendment to allow for change in roof materials of planning permission 17/03592/FUL - Change of use of agricultural land (use class - sui generis) to residential (use class - C3); Erection of single-storey extension to outbuilding at agricultural building at 427706 454422 Crag Lane, Harrogate for B Swales.

Demolition of single storey extension; Erection of two storey extension; Erection of porch; Alteration to fenestration at 14 Pannal Ash Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Edwards.

Erection of detached double garage at 8 Merryfield, Harrogate for Ms Dhir and Dr Hughes-Guy.

Demolition of existing extension, porch and garage. Erection of garage, single storey and two storey extensions. Conversion of loft including raising of roof height and installation of dormer window. Erection of boundary wall at 72 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Griffin.

Discharge of conditions 9 (wheel washing) and 10 (site compound) of planning permission 17/04026/FUL - Conversion of offices and outbuilding (Use Class - A2) to nine flats (Use Class - C3); Erection of four-storey extension, railings and boundary wall; Demolition of outbuilding; Removal of fire escape and one chimney; Formation of rooflights, lightwells, external stairs, fenestration and parking at 4-6 North Park Road, Harrogate for Mr Bentley.

Removal of condition 4 (the building hereby approved shall be used for domestic purposes only, in association with the dwelling) of planning permission 88/04606/FUL to allow for the selfcontained annexe to be used in association with the main dwelling for occupation by a family member at Annexe April Cottage, Crimple Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Clayton.

Conversion of the loft with the erection of two dormer windows at 16 Plompton Drive, Harrogate for T Reaveley.

Demolition of single storey extension; Erection of single storey extension at 20 Westbourne Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Wolstenholme.

Application for the approval of details required within condition 4 (contamination assessment) and condition 5 (soil gas) of planning permission 17/04739/FUL - Removal of two temporary classroom blocks and erection of one classroom block (two classrooms) with WC facilities, cloak and storage space at Rossett Acre Primary School, Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate for J Mungovin.

Variation of condition 2 (plans) to allow for an additional door and condition 3 (materials) to allow external render instead of timber cladding of planning permission 17/04739/FUL - Removal of two temporary classroom blocks and erection of one classroom block (two classroom) with WC facilities, cloak and storage space at Rossett Acre Primary School, Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate for Red Kite Learning Trust.

Change of use of joinery workshop (use class B1) to garage workshop including MOT test bay (use class B2) at 48 Camwal Road, Harrogate for KR Motors Ltd.

Application for non-material amendment to omit render from external wall of planning permission 17/04245/FUL - Demolition of detached garage and erection of detached outbuilding at Flat 1 Tewit Croft, Stray Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Leslie.

Application for approval of details required under condition 4 (Ground conditions) of planning permission 17/02123/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application (access, layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) for erection of 128 dwellings including sports pitches and public amenity space approved under outline application 16/05447/DVCMAJ. Amended details received including retention of post office at site of Pannal Business Park, Station Road, Pannal for L Burnett.

Erection of two storey and single storey extensions, single storey link extension to garage and alteration to fenestration at Four Oaks, Burn Bridge Road, Burn Bridge for Mr and Mrs Banergee.

Knaresborough

Erection of first floor extension; Removal of a dormer; Reroofing at 2 St Roberts Road, Knaresborough for M Borkett.

Application for non-material amendment to allow for removal of one apartment, reworking of layout to provide one duplex apartment, alterations to car parking provision of planning permission 17/00502/FUL - Demolition of redundant garages and storage building with 9 one and two bedroom dwellings forming courtyard development at Meadley Square, Whiteley Yard, Knaresborough for Nuspace Ltd.

Demolition of garage/utility room; Erection of orangery at The Rise, 25 Princess Avenue, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Hutchins.

Nidderdale

Reserved matters application for plot 2 under outline permission 15/05195/OUT - Outline application for the erection of two dwellings with appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered (site area 0.09 ha) at Old Church Lane Cottage, Old Church Lane, Pateley Bridge for R Dyson.

Certificate of Lawfulness for the retention of caravan to be used as a permanent dwelling at The Caravan, Newall Hall Farm, Foldshaw Lane, Dacre for Mr Lister.

Erection of horsewalker at land adjacent to former Throstle Nest Farm, Summerbridge for Mr Dalby.

Erection of three dormer windows at Whipley Lodge, Clint for Mr and Mrs Long.

Ripon

Application for approval of details required under condition 7 (soil details) of permission 14/05165/OUTMAJ - Outline planning application for up to 150 dwellings with access considered (site area 9.01ha) at land comprising field at 429640 471281 Bellman Walk, Ripon for Harron Homes.

Erection of agricultural storage building at Dukes Place Stables, Bishop Thornton for R Johnson.

Erection of single storey extension at 6 Orchard Terrace, Horsefair, Boroughbridge for S York.

Conversion of garage to form additional living accommodation and alterations to fenestration at 40 Hunters Row, Boroughbridge for A Hainsworth.

Application for the variation of condition 2 (drawings) of planning permission 17/00924/FUL to allow alterations to elevations and floor plans at Field House, Hungate, Bishop Monkton for Mr and Mrs Harper.

Erection of detached garage at Church Farm, Waterside, Knaresborough Road, Bishop Monkton for Mrs Oates.