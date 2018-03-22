The following planning applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending March 16.

Harrogate

Erection of single storey extension and cage storage; Formation of access ramp, steps and fencing; Replacement of ATM at Morrisons Local, Knaresborough Road, Harrogate for The Co-Operative Group.

Demolition of existing garage and erection of a single and two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration at 45 Kingsley Road, Harrogate for S Evans.

Alterations to fenestration, addition of two porches and formation of off-street parking and garden areas in association with the approved conversion of the offices to three flats at Harrogate Borough Council, 13-15 Kennion Road, Harrogate for Harrogate Borough Council.

Non-material amendment to omit raised terrace and alter fenestration to planning permission 16/05280/FUL - Erection of garden room to replace existing conservatory, formation of lightwell, alterations to fenestration and formation of raised terrace with glass balustrade, screen and external access steps at 18 Duchy Road, Harrogate for P Jones.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) and condition 4 (technical details) of planning permission 16/05280/FUL - Erection of garden room to replace existing conservatory, formation of lightwell, alterations to fenestration and formation of raised terrace with glass balustrade, screen and external access steps at 18 Duchy Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Jones.

Installation of uPVC windows to replace timber windows at Flat 1 Applecourt, Wood View, Harrogate for Mr Cooper.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 9 (site boundary/drainage/surface), condition 10 (site access), condition 12 (wheel washing facilities) and condition 15 (foundation details) of planning permission 17/05022/FUL - Partial demolition (retaining one facade) and rebuild of pool house to form a new dwelling with creation of new access to existing dwelling and felling of one blue spruce tree and part felling of G16 at Serendipity, 112 Duchy Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs d’Arcy Thompson.

Application for approval of details required under condition 13 (remediation) of permission 16/04757/FULMAJ - Demolition of existing buildings within Harrogate Conservation Area and erection of 102 bedroom care home (Use Class C2) with associated works to include the erection of store, railings and retaining walls and formation of vehicular access and parking, service area and loading bay, hardstanding, access steps, ramps and associated landscaping (site area 0.49ha) at The Warehouse, Harcourt Road, Harrogate for Springfield Healthcare.

Erection of a two storey extension; Erection of one single storey extension; Erection of a first floor extension; Demolition of a single storey extensions; alterations to fenestration at 16 St Ronans Road, Harrogate for Rollerson.

Conversion of annexe to provide residential accommodation; Installation of three rooflights; Alterations to fenestration at 184 Forest Lane, Harrogate for C Humphrey.

Application for approval of details required under condition 6 (washing facilities) condition 7 (construction details) of permission 17/04455FULMAJ - Demolition of warehouse and offices; Erection of warehousing, offices and distribution centre; Formation of associated parking and hardstanding; Installation of fencing, gate and cycle shelter and Landscaping at Pagoda House, Plumpton Park, Harrogate for Bettys & Taylors Of Harrogate.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 11 (Construction Method Statement),15 (Travel Plan), 17 (Surface Drainage Water Strategy), 25 (Contaminated Land), 26 (Noise), 27 (Refuse Strategy), 37 (Himalayan Balsam Survey) and 42 (Secured by Design) of planning permission 17/00760/DVCMAJ - Variation of conditions 4, 5, 16 and 31 of 14/02944/OUTMAJ to allow replacement of approved parameter plan, to enable infrastructure works to be commenced prior to substantial completion of the dwellings on the Skipton Road frontage (approved under 14/00854/OUTMAJ) and to allow flexibility on the percentage of affordable housing provision at land comprising field At 428221 457140 Otley Road, Killinghall for c/o agent.

Application of approval of details under conditions 7 (Highways),17 (Ecology Survey), 20 (Arboricultural Assessment) and 21 (Tree Protection Plan) of planning permission 14/00854/OUTMAJ - Outline application for residential development (Use Class C3) with open space, landscaping and associated access with access considered (site 7.27 ha) (Revised Scheme) at field 427949 456979 adjacent to land comprising field at 428022 456969 Skipton Road, Killinghall for c/o agent.

Application of approval of details under conditions 5 (Highways), 8 (Construction Method Statement), 12 (Travel Plan), 13 (Contaminated Land), 14 (Noise), 15 (Refuse), 16 (Dust Mitigation Measures), 19 (Removal of Himalayan Balsam), 27 (Surface Water Drainage Strategy) and 36 (Secure by Design) of planning permission 14/00854/OUTMAJ - Outline application for residential development (Use Class C3) with open space, landscaping and associated access with access considered (site 7.27 ha) (Revised Scheme) at field at 427949 456979 adjacent to land comprising field at 428022 456969 Skipton Road, Killinghall for c/o agent.

Application for approval of details required under condition 1 (commencement date), condition 2 (plans), condition 3 (acoustic assessment), condition 4 (ventilation), condition 5 (noise report), condition 6 (noise hours), condition 7 (commercial waste collections) and condition 8 (external waste) of planning permission 17/01896/COU - Change of use from Use Class A3 (Cafe/Restaurant) to a flexible use within Use Class A3 (Cafe/Restaurant) or Use Class A4 (Drinking Establishment) at Unit 5 49-51 Parliament Street, Harrogate for Mojo.

Erection of one dwelling at 6 Oak Terrace, Harrogate for P Mancey.

Refurbishment of five retail units to create two units (one existing plus one larger unit). Installation of a new frontage to the parade incorporating double height curtain wall openings and new stone cladding surrounds. The entrance to The Exchange is to be upgraded with new entrance glazing and doors and new guarding and handrails at 47-57 Station Parade, Harrogate for Dooba Investments III Ltd.

Erection of single storey extension and replacement dormer extension at 39 Knox Avenue, Harrogate for S Price.

Outline application for the erection of up to 65 dwellings with access considered at Almsford Bank Stables, Leeds Road, Harrogate for Square Feet Ltd and Antela Developments Ltd.

Knaresborough

Retrospective application for installation of fence, gate, first floor screen and oak frame at 2 Castlegate, Knaresborough for R Hill.

Listed building consent for the replacement of four crittal windows and one timber window, decoration of a timber window - colour to match existing. Roof refurbishment to include: felt system overlay with insulation, replacement of three wired rooflights, replacement of the asbestos soffit with plywood and painted black to match existing. Internal decorations and reinstatement of partitions following window replacement at Unit 2 Castle Precinct, Castle Yard, Castlegate To Castle, Knaresborough for the Trustees of Tomalin & Williams Group.

Nidderdale

Variation of condition 6 (Affordable Housing) of Planning Permission 15/01382/FULMAJ to allow alterations to percentage of affordable housing on site at land comprising field adjacent to Summerbridge Methodist Church, Summerbridge for Castellum (Summerbridge MC) Ltd.

Erection of single and two storey extensions at Yorkesway, Bewerley Farm to Turner Bridge, Bewerley for Mr and Mrs Slinger.

Ripon

Change of use of retails (Use class A1) to launderette (Use class Sui-Generis) at 30 North Street, Ripon for H Aurelius.

Discharge of condition 4 (Colour) of planning permission 17/03299/FUL - Change of use of land from plant nursery (Use class - Sui Generis) to campsite (Use class - Sui Generis) to include siting of seven shepherd’s huts and associated landscaping at Orchard House, Ripon Road, Wormald Green for C Jones.

Demolition of existing garage, erection of single storey wrap-around and two storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration at 6 Harrogate Road, Minskip for Mrs Barker.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) to allow alterations to internal layout and fenestration of planning permission 15/03161/FUL - Conversion of barn to form one dwelling, including single storey extension at Grange Farm, Main Street, Minskip for J Weatherill.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) to allow internal alterations to layout and fenestration of planning permission 16/03017/FUL - Demolition of barns and erection of two dwellings at Grange Farm, Main Street, Minskip for J Weatherill.