The following planning applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending March 9.

harrogate

Erection of single storey extension at 13 Keats Walk, Harrogate for Mrs Lofthouse.

Erection of extension at 3 Gordon Avenue, Harrogate for A Wharton.

Retrospective application for installation of balcony at 10 Spencers Holt, Harrogate for G Jewitt.

Erection of single storey extension at 11 Coniston Road, Harrogate for T Wilcock.

Erection of first floor and infill extensions and alterations to fenestration at 25 Harlow Manor Park, Harrogate for A Collingsworth.

Erection of second floor extension and dormer, installation of replacement roofing, alterations to fenestration and conversion of loft to form additional living accommodation at 22 Chelmsford Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Slater.

Application for approval of details required under condition 7 (demolition and construction management plan) of permission 16/04757/FULMAJ - Demolition of existing buildings within Harrogate Conservation Area and erection of 102 bedroom care home (use class C2) with associated works to include the erection of store, railings and retaining walls and formation of vehicular access and parking, service area and loading bay, hardstanding, access steps, ramps and associated landscaping (site area 0.49ha) at The Warehouse, Harcourt Road, Harrogate for Springfield Healthcare.

Installation of suspended floor, new window and door to create additional living accomodation at 96 Harcourt Drive, Harrogate for A Banks.

Erection of single storey extension, porch and alterations to fenestration at 6 Arthington Avenue, Harrogate for I Rowe.

Erection of single storey extension, demolition of existing single storey extension, alterations to roof pitch, installation of balcony and juliet balcony and alterations to fenestration at 12 Beech Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Robson.

Listed building consent to allow minor alterations to planning approval 17/02157/LB to include: Existing kitchen pass to be left open for ease of service, layout of the internal sheds altered so that none are within low ceiling area, Installation of new lightweight stud wall to end of main bar area to form a cash office, formation of new door opening between the office and cash office within existing structure, alterations to back of house area to provide for a larger AV room and reduce the size of the staff room, relocation of the stage from the front of the bar to the back, installation of new cable trays to suspend lighting, the layout of which will reflect the structure of the existing roof and replace the existing lighting rigs in the main bar and minor alterations to furniture layout and inclusion of a new circular booth by the front entrance to protect customers from, and direct, the flow of people at Unit 3 The Royal Baths, Montpellier Road, Harrogate for Potting Shed Trading Ltd.

Non-material amendment to allow installation of double glazing to approved windows of planning permission 17/04063/FUL - Installation of replacement rear windows at Farrahs, 29 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate for The Paxton Family Trust.

Alterations to fire escape stairwell including installation of security gate and mesh screening at 45-51 Parliament Street, Harrogate for J Petty.

Erection of single storey extension at 40 St Johns Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Hodgson.

Erection of two storey extension; Erection of single storey extension; Alterations to access; Demolition of detached garage; Alterations to roof pitch at 86 Leeds Road, Harrogate for J Adrian.

Application for Certificate of Lawfulness for conversion of garage and modifications to an existing bay window at 9 Rossett Park Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Gibson.

Demolition of single storey sxtension; Erection of single storey extension; Alterations to fenestration at 9 The Drive, Harrogate for J Hutchinson.

Dropping of kerb at Forest Mount, 12 Forest Lane Head, Harrogate for L Powling.

Alterations to garage and garage roof. Erection of car port at 19 Otley Road, Harrogate for M Calvert.

Removal of external chimney, removal of outbuilding. Installation of raised paved area. Alterations to fenestration, parking area and landscaping at 9 Stray Walk, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Peat.

Formation of stairwell, fenestration and light wells; Alterations to fenestration; Installation of railings and replacement door; Minor associated works and landscaping at Harlow Court, Cardale Park, Harrogate for Mr Schofield.

Removal of internal walls, false ceiling and chimneybreast; Installation of steel frame and infilling of internal walls at York House, Main Street, Ripley for S Pritchard.

Erection of first floor extension; Conversion of sun room to pool house with first floor extension; First floor extension to garage providing residential annexe at Birthwaite Barn, Birthwaite Lane, Ripley for T Day.

Erection of single storey extension and detached garage and alterations to fenestration at 48 Westminster Crescent, Burn Bridge for Mr and Mrs Greenwood.

Demolition of conservatory and dormer extension. Erection of single storey extension, erection of first floor extension. Conversion of existing garage into habitable accommodation at 51 Crimple Meadows, Pannal for Mr and Mrs Stewart.

Knaresborough

Consultation on planning application for the purposes of the erection of a permanent double prefabricated classroom unit (183 sq metres), 10 wall mounted external lighting, construction of access ramp and steps, re-location of existing canopy (36 sq metres), fan coil units and hard standing (53 sq metres on land at The Forest School, Park Lane, Knaresborough, HG5 0DQ for North Yorkshire County Council.

Erection of single storey rear extension at 129 Manor Road, Knaresborough for V Leachman.

Erection of first floor extension and installation of roof light (revised scheme) at 21 Hambleton Terrace, Hambleton Grove, Knaresborough for A Lee.

Listed building consent for the erection of a single storey extension and previously approved French doors re-located to new extension at 37 Kirkgate, Knaresborough for S Boid.

Listed building consent for the removal of internal wall, re-roofing of existing single storey lean to and installation of bi-fold doors at 117 High Street, Knaresborough for B Smithson.

Application of approval of details under condition 19 (remediation strategy) of permission 17/04443/FUL - Erection of five dwellings including formation of a new access (revised description) at land comprising field at 438604 456236 Church Street, Goldsborough for Yorvik Homes Ltd.

Demolition of garage and stone shed; Erection of outbuilding with domestic annexe at Bradstone House, The Green, Scriven Green To Scriven Park, Scriven for JK Jowitt.

Nidderdale

Erection of two storey and dormer extension and replacement chimney flue, installation of render and alterations to fenestration at Ferndale, Darley Road, Birstwith for J Lees.

Conversion of barn to form one holiday let at Bale Bank Farm, Bewerley for B Weatherhead.

Ripon

Listed building application for works to cabmen shelter at The Keepers Carriage Cabmans Shelter, Market Place, Ripon for Ripon City Council.

Erection of first floor extension and installation of roof lights (revised scheme) at 6 Kirkby Close, Ripon for K Macauley.

Listed building application for the formation of access ramp, installation of replacement fire escape stairs, display of freestanding sign and internal alterations at Beech House Dental Practice, 2 Princess Terrace, North Road, Ripon for Beech House Dental Practice.

Deletion of condition 3 of planning permission 17/04673/FUL to allow demolition works to commence at 39 High Street, Boroughbridge for Ion Dyson Limited.

Non-material amendment to allow alterations to approved plans of planning permission 17/05400/REM - Reserved matters application for erection of a dwelling with layout, appearance and landscaping considered under planning permission 17/03478/OUT at Aismunderby House, Harrogate Road, Littlethorpe for M Fisk.

Outline application for four dwellings with access considered at The Red House, Moor Road, Bishop Monkton for S Page.

Alterations to two exiting wind turbines involving replacement nacelle and blades (retention of tower in situ) at Burton Top Farm, Station Lane, South Stainley for M Houseman.

Erection of single storey extension at Glebelands Farm, Grafton Lane, Aldborough for G Sadler.

Outline application for erection of five dwellings and community car park with access considered. (revised scheme) at land comprising field East of Marton Hall Reas Lane, Marton Cum Grafton for Bradley and Baldanza.

Formation of track at land adjacent to Greystone Edge, Kirkby Moor Road, Kirkby Malzeard for G Blakey.