Planning applications

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending March 2.

hARROGATE

Erection of single storey extension at 62 Leyland Road, Harrogate for A Salter.

Erection of detached garden room at 10 Connaught Court, Harrogate for C Bradley.

Application for approval of details required under condition 14 (bat survey) of permission 16/04757/FULMAJ - Demolition of existing buildings within Harrogate Conservation Area and erection of 102 bedroom care home (use class C2) with associated works to include the erection of store, railings and retaining walls and formation of vehicular access and parking, service area and loading bay, hardstanding, access steps, ramps and associated landscaping (site area 0.49ha) at The Warehouse, Harcourt Road, Harrogate for Springfield Healthcare Group.

Variation of conditions 4 (highway ground works) and 12 (landscaping) to allow the timing constraint to be related to a period post occupancy, 15 (BREEAM) to allow the timing constraint to be related to prior to occupancy of phase 1 and 16 (post construction stage certificate) to allow the timing constraint to be related to a period post completion of planning permission 17/04455/FULMAJ - Demolition of warehouse and offices; Erection of warehousing, offices and distribution centre; Formation of associated parking and hardstanding; Installation of fencing, gate and cycle shelter and landscaping at Pagoda House, Plumpton Park, Harrogate for Betty’s and Taylors of Harrogate.

Erection of single storey extension at 18 Hookstone Chase, Harrogate for C Dunkley.

Erection of decking with stone wall/metal railings or planters (revised scheme) at Cold Bath Deli, 36 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate for P Woolrich.

Variation of condition 4 (external opening times) of planning permission 15/04806/COU to increase the external patio opening hours to 12:00 to 22:00 from 12:00 to 21:00 Mondays to Sundays at Ground Floor 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate for Richard Park.

Erection of single storey extension at Ellington House, 18 Queens Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Town.

Erection of two storey extension; Erection of single storey extension; Construction of porch; Formation and alteration of fenestration; Demolition of garage at 1 Rossett Way, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Holmes.

Erection of timber clad garden room at 18 Barnwell Crescent, Harrogate for Mrs Shorrock.

Erection of single storey extension at 10 College Street, Harrogate for P Keogh.

Erection of conservatory at 28 Lindrick Way, Harrogate for J Hayes.

Demolition of single storey extension; Erection of single storey wraparound extension; Alteration to materials; Alterations to fenestration at 13 Stray Walk, Harrogate for R Kurau.

Felling of one Hawthorn tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 19 Alderson Road, Harrogate for S Duffy.

Application for approval of details required under condition 35 (bats), 39 (arboricultural implications assessment), 40 (tree protection plan) of permission 17/00760/DVCMAJ - Variation of conditions 4, 5, 16 and 31 of 14/02944/OUTMAJ to allow replacement of approved parameter plan, to enable infrastructure works to be commenced prior to substantial completion of the dwellings on the Skipton Road frontage (approved under 14/00854/OUTMAJ) and to allow flexibility on the percentage of affordable housing provision at land comprising field at 428221 457140 Otley Road, Killinghall for Home Group Ltd.

Erection of one dwelling, for use as holiday let, with associated private drainage system at former saw mill Howhill Quarry Road, Beckwithshaw for Mr Robinson.

kNARESBOROUGH

Conversion of outbuilding to provide residential annexe at 78 Manor Road, Knaresborough for A Pedel.

Erection of first floor extension (revised scheme) at 14 Crestholme Close, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Ostler.

Erection of dwelling at The Moorings, Abbey Road, Knaresborough for Projex.

Felling of one cherry and one Sycamore tree and crown reduction (by 4m) of 1 sycamore, 1 Chinese birch tree and (by 3m) of one sycamore and one purple Norway maple tree within Knaresborough Conservation Area at York House, 9 York Place, Knaresborough for Mr Warburton.

Lateral reduction of one beech and prune (to reduce height by 0.5-1m) of one elm within Knaresborough Conservation Area at Elm Court, Kirkgate, Knaresborough for Mr Ball.

Erection of garage/office annexe at Clareton Manor Barn, Clareton Lane, Coneythorpe for Mr and Mrs Mangion.

Erection of two storey extension, formation of first floor living accommodation above existing detached garage and demolition of existing conservatory at The Tithe Barn, Copgrove for A Graham.

Nidderdale

Conversion and extension of redundant water tower at land adjacent to Brackenwood Back Road, High Birstwith for Mr Longfellow.

Erection of single storey extension and formation of pitched roof to replace existing flat roof on garage at Stoneywalls, Lofthouse for Mr and Mrs Weston.

Ripon

Removal of external signage, branch address plaque and light and post box; Alterations to fenestration; Associated minor works at Lloyds TSB, 30 Market Place, Ripon for M Lickley.

Application for approval of details required under condition 5 (driveway materials) of permission 17/04873/REM - Reserved matters application for Erection of three dwellings and formation of access (appearance, landscaping and scale considered) under planning application 15/04740/OUT - Erection of three dwellings, Formation of access with access and layout considered (site area 0.29 ha) at Land West of Lupat Grange, Palace Road, Ripon for Hopperton Homes Ltd.

Formation of vehicular crossing over pavement at 52 Mallorie Park Drive, Ripon for R Stockdale.

Works to various trees within Tree Preservation Orders 36/1998 and 41/1999 at Sycamore Hall Care Home, Kearsley Road, Ripon for R Willis.

Works to various trees within Ripon Conservation Area at Sycamore Hall Care Home, Kearsley Road, Ripon for R Willis.

Felling of one Atlas cedar (T240) and one Deodar cedar (T239) within Ripon Conservation Area at 3 The Crescent, Ripon for Mr Jones.