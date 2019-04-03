Picture News awards delight

Ripon-based company Picture News recently travelled to Birmingham after being shortlisted for two awards at The National Education Resource Awards.

Picture News, an education company created by husband and wife team Rob and Katie Harrison, was formed in September 2016.

Since this time, it has continued to grow and they now provide an assembly resource to almost 2,000 schools across the UK.

Katie Harrison said: “We were delighted to be shortlisted for the two awards but as there are so many fabulous education resources out there with many years’ experience, we did not expect for a second to achieve a Highly Commended award.

“We are over the moon.”