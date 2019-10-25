Your North Yorkshire community page launches on Facebook

Our new community reporter, Louise Perrin, has launched a Facebook page aimed at bringing together people in North Yorkshire.

Louise hopes that the page will enable groups across the county to share their concerns and highlight the issues which are affecting their communities

She is a member of the Community News Project, a Facebook initiative aimed at increasing news coverage in under-represented areas, such as rural North Yorkshire.

Louise said: “Living on the North Yorkshire Moors, I am aware of several of the issues our small communities face, but I’m also aware each area is different.

“I am excited not only to have the chance to highlight these challenges, but also to be able to shout about the achievements of those who live locally.

“The Your North Yorkshire Facebook page has been created to enable people to share events across the county and also provides a place for people to bring rural issues into focus”

Louise, who works for a number of newspapers including the Scarborough News, Whitby Gazette and the Harrogate Advertiser series, is hoping that the page will be well received by those who live in North Yorkshire.

“This page is for the people of North Yorkshire and can be shaped by those who join, no topic is off-limits, however we do ask that people remain respectful and decent,” she said.

As the page’s about me section states “The idea is to start a conversation between us about the issues which affect North Yorkshire and to look at the ways in which we can combat them.

“Heated discussion is always welcome (and to some extent encouraged), but please remain polite and respectful at all times.”

If you would like to share a news story with Louise, please feel free to call her on 01723 860 168 or alternatively email on louise.perrin@jpimedia.co.uk. She is always happy to come and meet people and talk about what’s happening in their community.

You can join the Your North Yorkshire Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YourNorthYorkshire/

