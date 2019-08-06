Yorkshire Day celebrations

Wetherby’s Old Men’s Parliament celebrated Yorkshire Day at the Garden of Rest last Thursday.

The Shadows Guitar Club entertained crowds and the group provided tea and cakes and sandwiches to a steady stream of visitors, including a regular from South Africa.

A giant pork pie was provided by Andrews Butchers and mushy peas, pickles and sauces were donated by Morrisons via their customer champion.

Spokesman Ian Leadley said: “Thanks to the generosity of the people who provided the food, raffle prizes and Bric-a-Brac items we had a splendid concert in aid of Harrogate District Hospital A & E Department.

“The cashing up started with a very generous donation from Wetherby Hand Car Wash & Valeting and the total raised is £587.

“The final thank you must, of course, go to everybody in Wetherby who bought a raffle ticket or some bric-a-brac or just chucked some change into a bucket.”