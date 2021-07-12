WiSE plan activities to restart in July

A Wetherby older persons’ charity has unveiled a line up of in-person events as the country expects to relinquish covide-19 restrictions on July 19.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) hopes the activities - which begin just days after all Covid-19 restrictions are expected to be removed by the Government in England - will give a new lease of life to hundreds of older people in the area.

From line dancing to singing and chairobics to cakes, the charity’s long awaited programme aims to help isolated, older people get active and get socialising - with many starved of human contact for months.

Debbie Todd, Activities Coordinator at WiSE, said: “We are so excited to finally be in a position to restore some of our best loved activities.

“They were all important before the pandemic and they are even more important now, as people who’ve been isolated or shielding for many months finally get some of the community contact they’ve been so desperately craving.

“All of the activities are being planned in a sensible, safe way and we’re really looking forward to seeing our volunteers and friends again.”

The calendar kicks off with the relaunch of the charity’s popular Elderberries social group on July 21, before fortnightly line dancing sessions get underway again the following day.

Weekly chairobics and aerobics classes also return this month, while the popular WiSE Owl Café at Boston Spa is now fully open indoors three days a week.

WiSE aims to enable older people to live at home while reducing social isolation and it aims to support those who care for the elderly in the community.

To achieve this WiSE works independently and with community partners in order to provide activities, services and opportunities for volunteering.

For a full list of activities, including dates, venues and prices, visit www.w-ise.org.uk/calendar/ or phone 01937 588994.