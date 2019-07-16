Why this Harrogate show is a social media sensation

Harrogate Theatre says its latest incredible show has generated the most amazing feedback it's ever had on social media.

The exciting new version of The Great Gatsby, where the audience dress up and move around the theatre becoming a part of the story,has led audience members to hail it as "an experience like no other."

The show, based on F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal tale of lust, liquor, jealousy and jazz set in the Roaring Twenties, sees the whole of Harrogate Theatre transformed into Gatsby's mansion with the audience in amongst the action.

New - Harrogate residents face dust, diversions and disruption



One audience member, Richard Webb tweeted "My first #immersive theatre. Sharing a scene with Daisy and Tom and one audience member was incredible."

Featuring dancing and music, the theatre;s own chief executive David Bown told the Harrogate Advertiser The Great Gatsby as "the best show I've seen in 15 years at Harrogate Theatre.

The show has necessitated taking all the seats out of the main auditorium and creating a cabaret ballroom with fully working pop-up bar.

The aim is to take ticket-holders back to 1923 in such a way they feel like they're actually there as the plot unfolds.

It certainly seems to have hit the mark with ticket holders.

Steve Dempster posted on Facebook:

"It was absolutely fantastic!! Congratulations to everyone involved."

Nichola Bottomley posted on Instagram:

"Last night was truly one of the most exciting theatre experiences I’ve had in years!

"The cast, set and attention to detail were beyond comparison. Simply exceptional."

The Geek Pub Quiz & Geeky Movie Quiz tweeted:

"What an absolutely amazing night of entertainment @HGtheatre and The Great Gatsby. I highly encourage you all to go experience this."

Some tickets are still available for the final performances.

The audience is encouraged to wear 1920s dress and dancing shoes are required.

The Great Gatsby runs at Harrogate Theatre from July 11-20.

Harrogate band work with Iron Maiden legend