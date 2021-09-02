What you need to know about this weekend's Nidderdale Walk organised by Harrogate Rotary Club

Flashback to some of the participants in a previous Nidderdale Walk.

Rotary Club of Harrogate’s 27th Annual Nidderdale Charity Walk and Run will be held in glorious surroundings this Sunday, September 5 with a choice of five different routes tailored to suit all tastes, from families to marathon runners.

As always, Nidderdale Walk organisers are encouraging walkers and runners to raise money through sponsorship for their chosen charity.

To date, an estimated in excess of £1 million has been raised to date by the event over the past 26 years.

The event is also part of the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Rotary Club of Harrogate, a significant milestone in the history of an organisation that has contributed so much to the local community.

Nidderdale Walk: Five routes to choose from

The shortest 4 mile walk is the riverside path from Pateley Bridge to the woods around the picturesque village of Wath.

For the more experienced walkers there are is an 8 mile...

...and a 15 mile route which both go to Ramsgill and then on to Lofthouse.

The more challenging 22 mile route climbs from the valley onto the moors and up to Scar Reservoir taking in spectacular views across Nidderdale.

For the even more serious entrants walkers and runners can opt for the `Marathon`, 26.2 miles up to Angram Reservoir returning via Middlesmoor.

Please note, the starting point for all the walks is Pateley Bridge and most sections take in the Nidderdale Way up to Scar reservoir.

Practical things to know about Sunday's Nidderdale Walk

The car park will open at 6.45am.

Walkers can start at 7am, while runners must start after 8pm. This is to allow checkpoints to open in time.

The toilet at Ramsgill will not be available. There are toilets at the Scout Hall and at Lofthouse Village Hall.

Remember to bring a completed Registration Form for every member in your party.

Organisers will be out on Saturday waymarking the routes.

Nidderdale Walk: Charity

The Rotary Club hope to raise funds for the Harrogate Hospital departments by Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

Nidderdale Walk: How To Enter