Wetherby to curb rise in littering

Wetherby council officials are responding to increased use of its parks and green spaces and the resulting litter by providing more bins.

The authority has reported a rise in litter since the first Coronavirus lockdown last year and has taken a decision to renew all litter bins and provide an additional six litter bins and a dog poo bin.

Coun Dawn Payne, Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Property Committee, said: “We’ve seen a massive increase in the amount of litter being generated since the first lockdown last year.

“Usage of our green spaces has significantly increased, which is great, but we’re having to upgrade our infrastructure to meet the demands being placed on it.

“We’re backing this up by putting in place a new contract which will see bins being emptied three times per week, not just twice as at present.”

The new bins, manufactured by Broxap, will hold double the capacity of the majority of the Council’s existing bins.

A council spokesman added: “The Town Council hopes that this investment will compliment the work being carried out by so many volunteers who are picking litter throughout the town.

“The aim is to make it as easy as possible for people to responsibly dispose of rubbish when visiting the Council’s green space areas.”

In its bid to improve the green strategy in Wetherby, the council said its waste is taken to its depot on the York Road Industrial Estate and then sent on where it is separated into different categories and recycled or disposed of in the most environmentally friendly way, with up to 90 per cent being recycled.

The sites that will benefit from the investment are: Jubilee Gardens, Westgate, The Devil’s Toenail Bike Track, Mason Field, Hallfield Lane, Millennium Field off Quarry Hill Lane, Nidd Approach, Raby Park, Sandringham Park, Scaur Bank, Skate Park on the Ings.

But to ensure that the new bins are put in place where needed the most, the Council will consult stakeholders on the best place to site them to make sure that they address any problem areas or needs for a bin.