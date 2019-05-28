Wetherby swim club to appoint head coach

Swimmers from Wetherby are looking to a new era at the long-established club after committee members decided to recruit a new Head Coach.

It is the first time in the clubʼs long history that the position will be salaried but committee members believe it is part of a package of changes being brought in to develop the club.

“We are looking to the future,” says Acting Chair Charlotte McArthur. “Wetherby Swim Club has been around for over 40 years and for its entire history, all our swimmers have been trained by talented volunteers. Itʼs time to take things to the next level.”

Current Head Coaches Ian and Fiona Harris will leave their roles in the summer after three years in charge.

After lengthy discussions, the club committee believe that the Head Coach role can no longer be voluntary and so a recruitment process is now underway.

“I was the Head Coach before Ian and Fiona so I know how much work is required,” added Charlotte.

“Ian and Fiona have done an outstanding job and the swimmers have benefitted greatly from the wealth of their knowledge and experience but we are now aware that the time has come to professionalise the role and pay someone to be our next Head Coach.

“Itʼs a great opportunity for a young person with a competitive swimming background or a Masters swimmer looking to give back to the sport.”

Wetherby Swim Club has a team of volunteer coaches who run squad and club sessions on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Parents play an active and supporting role on poolside both during training and at the programme of galas swimmers attend through the year.

“Weʼve thoroughly enjoyed leading a group of talented and committed swimmers ranging in age from 7 up to 18,” say outgoing coaches Ian and Fiona Harris.

“Itʼs incredibly rewarding to help enthusiastic young swimmers improve their strokes and achieve medals and personal bests.

“Itʼs a great opportunity and I know the new Head Coach will get all the support they need from the volunteers, parents and swimmers we have here.

“We have been really grateful for the help we have been given and look forward to supporting the next head coach to take the club on to the next level.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the opportunity to lead the coaching team at Wetherby should email Clare Jacklyn at secretarywetherbyswimclub@gmail.com