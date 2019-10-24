Wetherby stars in Perfect Town

Wetherby will come under the national spotlight when it is featured on a BBC TV programme which will be broadcast today (Thursday).

Escape to the Perfect Town will see presenter Steve Brown take house hunters through the market town to find their forever home.

Former town councillor and chairman of Sandringham Park, Kazia Knight met up with the show’s star in The Shambles when the crews filmed at various locations, including the Bath House gardens, in June.

Kazia told the Wetherby News: ”It is absolutely wonderful to have Wetherby spotlighted on the television and in the summer when all the blooms are at their best.

“I spoke about Friends of Sandringham Park, what a great community Wetherby is, the independent shops, the bandstand, the river, all the community groups.

“Steve asked me what I love about Wetherby and I answered what’s not to like about Wetherby.”

Kazia added: “I could, of course, end up on the cutting room floor.”

In the programme, Steve will reveal how Wetherby’s award-winning reputation for flower power and people power ensures the town is an attractive destination with a real feel-good factor.

With a budget of £550,000 he shows the buyers that they are spoilt for choice.

Wetherby estate agent Andrew Beadnall, of Beadnall Copley, said they had been interviewed for the programme but it is not the first time.

Andrew said: “In the spring we had some of our properties featured on Channel 4’s Love it or List It and we have helped with Escape to the Country, before.

“Wetherby is a very popular place, being in the Golden Triangle, and with the transport links.”