Wetherby Small Pool to close for repairs

The pool, which was built in 1975 and currently hosts 20 lessons a week, will be closed from Sunday October 24.

A Leeds City Council spokesman said: “The closure is to investigate and repair a leak to the small pool.

“Repairs will be carried out during the closure and we will try to minimise the delay with it being reopened.

“The pool could be closed for up to a week from the start date.

“We will monitor progress and keep updating our Facebook page for a reopen date.”

Regarding the lessons, the spokesman added: “We are looking to accommodate lessons in the main pool.

“Where possible, we may provide an assistant in the water to ensure that maximum learning experience is provided to children in some classes.