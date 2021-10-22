Wetherby group aids elderly to beat isolation

These include 900 coffees, 768 cups of tea and 432 scones served to 1,629 visitors to Wetherby in Support of the Elderly’s (WiSE) popular WiSE Owl Café for Boston Spa.

That’s on top of almost 500 people who have attended one of the 50 activities WiSE has staged since reopening core services 12 weeks ago - from chairobics, aerobics and line dancing to knitting, crafting and music sessions.

Another 50 transport journeys have been completed, whereby the charity’s volunteers drive older people to activities or social engagements they would otherwise not have been able to attend.

Mark Dobson, Chief Operating Officer at WiSE, said: “As soon as the government gave the green light for final restrictions to end in July, we knew we needed to step up and get back up and running with activities and events which we know make a massive difference to the lives of hundreds of older people in Wetherby and surrounding villages - many of whom have been starved of social interaction for almost two years now.

“Whilst we’re continuing to proceed cautiously and with the needs of our friends front of mind, we’re so pleased that we’ve been able to make these last 12 weeks busy and enjoyable ones, which we think these figures illustrate really well.”