Volunteers needed to step back in time

The heritage railway has received lottery funding to renovate Leeming Bar Station House into a living museum and education centre.

“We are taking our visitors back to 1925 and we need people who love a bit of live-action drama and dressing up in period costume to send our visitors on a journey through time in the Station House,” said a spokesman.

“Help us make the heritage experience real by greeting our visitors in the Kitchen, the Station Master’s Parlour, the Post Room, the Ticket Office, the Waiting Room and the Washhouse.”

They added: “Costume and interpretation play are very important part in the presentation of the past and our costume volunteers help to bring the experience to life at our historic sites and contribute to the period atmosphere.

“This will be a fun and engaging role where you will get the chance to dress in historical costume, learn the fascinating history of the railway and take part in a number of events throughout the year.”

No experience of drama is necessary and full training will be provided but if anyone will be welcome who can bring a flair, acting talent, and an interest in the period of history

Rachael Roberts, Marketing Officer added: “This is a great opportunity for people to get involved with the railway and help us to bring its history to life.

“We are looking for people who are enthusiastic, approachable, confident in a busy public environment and are able to volunteer on a regular basis.

“You’ll be part of a large, friendly team who share a passion for not just railways but also heritage in general.

“If you want to pursue a career in heritage, meet new people and indulge your passion, we want to hear from you.”

Wensleydale Railway is a tourist and heritage line starting at Northallerton and running up to Redmire, on the edge of the Dales National Park.