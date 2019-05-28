TV star unveils Martin House 2019 car raffle prize

News presenter Christine Talbot has helped Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People launch its annual grand car raffle.

The ITV Calendar host popped into the hospice to take a look at the brand new Citroen C1 which one lucky person will win for just a £1 ticket.

Martin House has run its grand car raffle since 2011, raising more than £275,000 for its work caring for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

Christine said: “Martin House is such a special place, and brings so much joy and comfort to families, it’s a pleasure to launch its 2019 car raffle.”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people from West, North and East Yorkshire with life-shortening conditions, as well as supporting their families. Its care ranges from respite stays to end of life care, and bereavement support for families.

The car comes with a three-year warranty and servicing and thanks to the continuing support of HARIBO and Evans Halshaw Citroen Leeds, who both contributed to the cost of the car.

Lucy Pickford, head of fundraising at Martin House, said: “We can’t thank HARIBO and Evans Halshaw Citroen Leeds enough.

“They have sponsored the car raffle from the very start, which has made a huge difference to us and the families we support.”

Julie Beaman, from the Corporate Communications Team at HARIBO, said: “Year after year we see the wonderful work that is delivered by Martin House and are pleased to be able to do our bit to help raise money and make a difference.

“Martin House is a fantastic charity and we invite everyone to get involved in the raffle, who knows you could be the one driving away with a brand new car!”

Peter Dean, dealer principal at Evans Halshaw Citroen Leeds, said: “We’re proud to continue our support for Martin House, to help their incredible staff keep caring for children and young people.”

Tickets are on sale in Martin House’s chain of charity shops and online. The deadline to enter is Monday July 22, and the prize will be drawn on Friday July 26.