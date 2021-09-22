TV Bake Off trio visit attraction

Helena Garcia, Michael Chakraverty and Priya O’Shea were contestants in the 2019 heat of the Great British Bake Off and have all remained friends since the show, meeting up for excursions and day trips around the country.

They ventured to the Knaresborough for a potter along Waterside, a jaunt on the boats, and a trip to a pub.

This was topped off with a visit to the Adventure Playground and Petrifying Well at Mother Shipton’s.

“The Halloween-mad baker Helena Garcia, who made a storm on screen with gruesome bakes and ghoulish treats on the hit Channel 4 show, is a witch fanatic who knows the story of Mother Shipton very well,” said a spokesman for the attraction.

“She regularly visits the cave, where the legendary prophetess Mother Shipton was said to have been born, and this time decided to bring her baker friends along for a visit.

“The team at Mother Shipton’s hung a selection of baking themed items from the Petrifying Well to celebrate the day and welcome the bakers, including a prop cake, a rolling pin, and an apron!”

The Petrifying Well is a geological phenomenon in which items hanging under the water turn to stone due to the unusually high mineral content in the water.

“The process is similar to that of a stalagmite or a stalactite, but much faster,” added the spokesman.

“The cherry on top of the cake was that the bakers each left an item donation to be petrified from the well, which will be displayed in the museum once petrified.

“Helena left a witch’s hat, Michael left an official Bake Off timer, and Priya left a wooden baking spoon. They’ll soon have a soggy bottom!”

The museum already houses donations including Queen Mary’s petrified shoe, John Wayne’s petrified hat, and Bobby Davro’s petrified sock.