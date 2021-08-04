Tributes paid after motorcycle collision

North Yorkshire Police has also confirmed that he was serving police officer with the force.

On Sunday 18 July, Patrick Casey, 29, was involved in a collision on the B1222 between Sherburn-in-Elmet and Cawood and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrick, who lived in Hull, leaves behind his devoted parents, brother, sister and nephew, close friends, loved ones and colleagues from his time with the police and his former role within the Army Air Corp.

His family yesterday (Wednesday) paid tribute, stating: “Pat was an absolutely wonderful son and brother. The middle child of three, he was our rock, like a best friend.

“We were, and always will be, incredibly proud of him.

“Unfortunately, Pat passed away whilst doing one of his life’s greatest loves, riding his motorbike – something he loved to do whenever he got a spare moment.

“As well as his motorbike, the other things in life that made Pat happy were his family, friends and watching his favourite rugby team Hull Kingston Rovers.

“He had just started out his career in policing having joined North Yorkshire Police in September 2020, after 10 years with the army.

“He spoke regularly about what he had achieved that day, and according to his colleagues, he was incredibly passionate about helping people, especially the vulnerable.

“He loved working with the team at Scarborough and also kept in touch with the other officers he’d trained with.

“We didn’t know how he found the time to squeeze everything in, he just did.

“That’s what Pat was like in life – there for so many all of the time, a true friend to all.

“Since losing him, we have been absolutely heartbroken and lost without him. He’s left behind a huge hole in our hearts that can never be filled.

“But we have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received from family and friends of both ours and Pats. We know he will be missed by so many.”

Major Collision Investigator Laura Cleary said: “This was a tragic incident which has taken the life of a motorcyclist and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

“Our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.”