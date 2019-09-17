Town to celebrate para-cycling

Tadcaster is getting ready to welcome visitors to a cycling festival that celebrates the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International event this weekend.

The Tadcaster Cycle Festival and para-cycling start event takes place in the town on Saturday September 21 and activities to help celebrate the day are being organised by the town’s Events Management Project Team.

David Gluck, from TEMPT, added: “The Community Hub on Kirkgate and Westgate is going to be an amazing space for the day - so much for families to do, close to the start line for the racing and just round the corner from the John Smith’s Brewery pop-up, the Barn’s BMX and skate park and loads of other great activities throughout our special little town!”

Kirkgate and Westgate will be the main community activity area where there will be the chance to try out different types of cycles, including the adapted bikes para-cyclists use, KMX karts, Mega bikes and rickshaws.

Community groups and clubs will have stalls showcasing activities and there’ll also be craft and food stalls. Local radio will be broadcasting from the event and big screens will show the action from the para-cycling race.

Tadcaster is one of three start locations in Yorkshire before the riders finish in Harrogate. Different classifications of riders set off from the different start locations depending on their abilities. More than 100 riders are expected to race from the town on the 57km route to Harrogate.

The Tadcaster start sets off at 2pm although riders, who have set off Beverley earlier in the day, will pass through the town just before 2pm.

The Barn at Manor Farm will see activities on the skate park and crafts courtesy of Tadcrafters, as well as hosting a café. Selby District Council’s leisure providers, Inspiring health lifestyles, are helping to organise some of the activities taking place.

Wellbeing manager, Dani Penney, from Inspiring healthy lifestyles, added: “Our aim is to develop opportunities for inclusive cycling across the district.

“We have a number of fantastic opportunities in store over the coming months including free cycle coaching, guided rides, inclusive pop up events.”

Road closures information can be found at Selby Council website https://www.selby.gov.uk/race-information.

Britannia Car Park in Tadcaster will be closed from 6.30pm on Friday September 20.

Kirkgate and Westgate in Tadcaster will be closed from 7am-7pm on Saturday September 21 to allow the community activities to take place. The start area along Bridge Street (from the Kirkgate junction) and Commercial Street (to the Wighill Lane junction) will be closed from 8am-6pm. The bus station is closed from 6am-6pm.

Selby lead executive member with responsibility for housing, health and culture, Coun Chris Pearson, added: “This is a fantastic opportunities for the community to come together to watch these inspirational athletes compete at the highest level.”