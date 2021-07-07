Town ready for full reopening

29th June 2021 With blue sky and warm weather the river Nidd was busy with rowers today at Knaresborough. Picture Gerard Binks

On Monday the prime minister set out plans to lift the remaining Covid restrictions in England by July 19.

This would ‘move away from legal restrictions’ and would allow people ‘to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus’.

But Knaresborough Chamber of Trade President Stephen Teggin told the Post: “Obviously the town is ready for opening up again but traders are still aware of the risk to the entire public, who continue to support our town.”

He said the Chamber had taken steps to create an attractive and welcoming town centre for visitors.

This includes putting up bunting and 50 hanging baskets, with a further 50 supplied and hung by Horners Printers.

“We are expecting the removal of the parking bollards on the High Street, by July 19,” added Mr Teggin.

“The Market this morning is thriving and showing signs of normality.

“There are a small number of shops up to let but some are relocating.

“The Chamber is confident that through the measures all traders and councils have taken, have put us in a very strong position to come through and now move on. “Credit to the people snd traders of Knaresborough.”

Confirmation of the lifting of restrictions and guidance won’t happen until July 12, when the latest Covid health data will be reviewed.