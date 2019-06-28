Tonight - DJ legend at Royal Hall in Harrogate

Tonight, Friday sees the exciting transformation of Harrogate’s Royal Hall into a spectacular temple of Rave music.

Performing live will be superstar DJ Graeme Park who first made his name in the 1980s pioneering House sounds at Manchester’s legendary Hacienda club.

Courtesy of Harrogate International Festivals, DJ Graeme Park will be serving up a night of classic club tracks.



The Scottish-born superstar DJ pioneered House sounds at Manchester’s legendary Hacienda club owned by Factory Records boss Tony Wilson and New Order in the mid to late 1980s before going on to a glittering music career which shows no signs of slowing down.



Making a return visit to Harrogate following an ecstatic reception at a festival event last year, the Aberdeen-born DJ said when he first heard Chicago House music in the early to mid 1980s it was like punk happening again, except from with dance music.

“It had the same DIY ethic. It was new and exciting and it bubbled away naturally for years like punk before exploding in 1988.”



Having played for Harrogate International Festivals last year in the Spiegeltent on Crescent Gardens, Parks’ appearance in the golden grandeur of the Edwardian Royal Hall is a major step up.

In the past few years Graeme has reunited with original Haçienda Friday Nude Night partner Mike Pickering for a variety of FAC51 The Haçienda club nights playing a selection of contemporary tunes alongside a variety of forgotten classics.



The Aberdeen-born music master also found himself at the heart of ‘Cool Britannia’in the 1990s and is still a major draw on the international circuit and on arena tours.

His Royal Hall show starts at 8pm.