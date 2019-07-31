Time to cast votes for artists

Five up-and-coming artists across Wetherby are appealing to art lovers across Yorkshire to vote for them to be in with a chance of making the final and being crowned the best in Yorkshire.

Aluminium glazing specialist Express Bi-folding Doors invited Wetherby artists aged 16 and over to submit their favourite piece of work, to be in with the chance of winning the top prize and the unique opportunity to house and auction their collection at its national flagship showroom in Leeds.

Over 250 budding artists entered their artistic creations in the hope of winning, including five from Wetherby.

People can now vote for their favourite at www.expressbifolds.co.uk/local-artist-search until noon on the August 5.

The top 15 entries will go before a judging panel.

In addition to being crowned “Yorkshire’s Artist of the Year”, the winner will receive £400 worth of art supply vouchers and have one of their pieces auctioned for charity to raise money for St Gemma’s Hospice, who the retailer has been supporting now for many years. Smaller voucher prizes will also go to second and third place.

Steve Bromberg, managing director for Express Bi-folding Doors, commented: “Given that we have over 27,000 square feet of showroom facility and a hotbed of artistic talent across Yorkshire, we felt it was time to create an award which truly showcases the region’s flair and creativity.

“We’ve been blown away by the high volume and standard of entries throughout the region and we would now urge people across Wetherby to take a look at our online gallery and vote for their favourite.”

The winning artist will have their work on display for the next 12 months and potentially auctioned at Express Bi-folding Doors’ flagship showroom in Leeds.

The top 15 finalists will also have their submissions temporarily on display at the showroom - providing a public forum for those wanting to get their art some additional exposure.