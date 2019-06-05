Time ticking for Harrogate groups to claim £40,000

Harrogate community groups are being alerted that there's less than two weeks left to go to claim their share of £40,000 worth of grants to celebrate the UCI Road World Championships in September.

Taking place from September 22-29, the UCI Road World Championships are considered the World Cup of cycling and will attract tens of thousands of spectators from all over the world to the district as they watch men and women from 75 countries compete for the coveted rainbow jersey.



To celebrate the UCI Road World Championships in September, Harrogate Borough Council announced it would be awarding grants of up to £3,000 each to community groups across the Harrogate and district.



The council launched this scheme to support local organisations who want to celebrate the event which it is anticipated will be watched by more than 300 million people across globe will be watching on TV.

The offer involves applications between £200 and £3,000 per application for parish/town councils, voluntary and community groups and schools who are active in their community.

But applications are only open until noon on Monday, June 17.



Coun Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, said: “I’m delighted, once again, that we are able to offer grants to help celebrate the UCI Road World Championships in September.



“We know from the excitement the Tour de Yorkshire generates, year after year, that local groups and organisations are keen to support this event, as it passes through their town or village.

“With an expected 300million television viewers, the eyes of the world will truly be on our wonderful district so we’re looking for some really creative ideas that will remember the impact this momentous event has on the district. Whether that’s an art project, street decoration or cycling legacy project, we want to hear from you.”



All applicants will be assessed together after the closing date and applicants will be informed in the week commencing Monday, July 1, 2019.



Priority will be given to applications received from those areas that are on the route, are legacy projects that can be appreciated both during and after the race and directly involve local communities and residents of all ages and abilities.



Further details can be found on the application website page at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/uci

