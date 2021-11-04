Three Peaks test for breast cancer patient

A Knaresborough woman has raised funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research by climbing the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Mandy Moody, who is recovering from breast cancer, laced up her walking boots and took on the challenge across three days, raising more than £700 for the charity.

She said: “I wanted to set myself a challenge, and I thought that it was a good opportunity to support Yorkshire Cancer Research. It was such a personal achievement, and I was thrilled that I’d also managed to raise money to help fund important research in Yorkshire.”

Mandy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 after she was invited for her first routine mammogram when she turned 50.

She explained: “Two weeks later, I had a phone call asking me to go to the hospital and after some tests, I was told that I had breast cancer.

“It was a real shock because there weren’t any signs. I didn’t have a lump. I didn’t feel unwell.”

Mandy had surgery, and six weeks later began a course of chemotherapy, which meant she had treatment both on Christmas Eve and New Years’ Eve. This was followed by radiotherapy, immunotherapy, and a further surgery in December 2020.

Exercise has always been a part of Mandy’s life, and it became increasingly important during her treatment and recovery.

She said: “Throughout my treatment I tried to keep up walking. It has always been important for me to be active.

“Now it also means that I’m doing everything I can to make sure I’m healthy and prevent the cancer returning.”

Mandy is a keen runner and completed the Great North Run the year before she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Although she had signed up to run the race again in 2021, her treatment meant that she was unable to take part.

She said: “I was really disappointed when I was told I shouldn’t run the Great North Run. I love having a challenge to work towards.

“I was recently diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects your connective tissue.

“This means I need to do exercise that has less impact on my joints, such as walking or swimming. Doing the Yorkshire Three Peaks seemed like the perfect challenge.”

The peaks form part of the Pennine range in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and are popular among keen walkers looking for a challenge.

Mandy began by walking Ingleborough, which is the second-highest peak in the Yorkshire Dales, alongside her friend.

She said: “When I made it to the top of the first peak, I just felt fantastic. It was a real achievement and as I stood at the top, people nearby congratulated me. It was a lovely moment.”

She then went on to climb Pen-y-Ghent and Whernside.

Mandy said: “I knew I wanted to climb all three peaks, but I always chose the day to do it at the last minute. As soon as the weather allowed, I would head off to climb the next one.

“I think my husband thought I was barmy. The final climb, at Whernside, was such a quick decision that he didn’t know I’d climbed it until he asked how my day was when he came home from work.”