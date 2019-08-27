Thousands to run Wetherby 10k

Over a thousand runners set to race through the streets of Wetherby in annual 10k on Sunday September 1.

Now in its 14th year, the event, sponsored by Manning Stainton, has become one of the region’s favourites, thanks to the exciting route starting from the racecourse and traditional village fete atmosphere.

Organised and run by Wetherby Runners AC, the race, which will start at 2pm, is a fundraiser which has raised more than £60,000 for local causes since starting in 2006.

This year, the race’s nominated charity is Wetherby Sports Association, an entirely self-funded charitable trust that provides a home for sports clubs and societies in Wetherby that would otherwise struggle to fund a place of their own.

It plans to use the money raised by the race to upgrade its kitchen facilities so it can begin offering function-style hire to the local community.

Rob Gray, Wetherby Runners AC president and Race Director, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming runners taking part in the Wetherby 10k, a race that has a brilliant community feel and raises huge amounts.”

He added: “It costs a lot to organise and manage the 10k, so the sponsorship from Manning Stainton has helped make this year’s race possible.

“I’d like to say a huge thanks to everyone at the estate agent’s Wetherby branch – as well donating £800 towards the running costs of the race, Manning Stainton team members will also be helping out on the day.

“The long-standing community event starts at 2pm, so please come down to cheer all the runners on!”

Steve Riley, branch manager at Manning Stainton in Wetherby, added: “The Wetherby 10k is a hugely popular event and one that locals look forward to, which is why delighted to be sponsoring it this year.

“We’ll be on hand at the finishing line and look forward to meeting runners taking part, as well as those cheering them on from the side lines.”

The Wetherby 10k starts at Wetherby Racecourse at 2pm. For more information on the race, visit www.wetherbyrunnersac.co.uk.