This is what panto at Harrogate Theatre will be like this year

Following a record-breaking and award-winning year in 2018, the team at Harrogate Theatre are gearing up for another eight weeks of festive fun and sparkle with one of the highlights of the town's entire festive season - the panto.

But what is the panto this year - and what can we expect from this annual familu fun feast whose admirers include none other then Sir Ian McKellan who came to see it at Harrogate Theatre one year for himself?

A spokesperson gave the Harrogate Advertiser the whole low down on Harrogate panto 2019.

"Harrogate’s 2019 pantomime runs from Wednesday 27th November until 19th January at Harrogate Theatre, with a total of 76 performances.

"Chock full of magic and sparkle, Harrogate Theatre’s pantomime is a firm festive favourite. Expect all of your favourite panto characters, spectacular scenery, sing-along songs and buffoonery aplenty.

"It’s been confirmed that Harrogate Theatre’s loveable comic character Tim Stedman is back to perform in his 20th Harrogate Theatre’s magical family pantomime. This year he’ll play the part of Happy Harry.

"This year we join Snow White and a host of characters for the adventure of a lifetime, as they travel through the forest to the diamond mines on a thrilling quest to defeat the spells and enchantments of the evil Queen.

"They’re going to need all the help they can get – both from the audience and the seven very special little folk that live in the forest.

"For the title role of Snow White we are thrilled to announce the fabulous Zelina Rebeiro. This is will be Zelina's first time performing with us so let’s give her a huge Harrogate welcome.

"We’re always delighted to welcome back the fantastic Howard Chadwick, and he’s here again for 2019.

"Those of you who’ve been coming to panto over the years will know Howard well, most recently from Jack and the Beanstalk last year.

"This time around Howard will be playing No Nonsense Nora the Nanny – no doubt with some rather special outfits as an extra treat!

"Our Evil Queen will be played by another familiar Harrogate Theatre face - the superb Polly Smith, who spent a lot of time on our stage last year, both in Panto and HT Rep 2018.

"We are also thrilled to welcome Pamela Dwyer back to Harrogate for pantomime this year. You may have last seen Pamela in 2015's Aladdin? In Snow White Pamela will play Ruby Rainbow/ Hunter the Handyman and we can't wait to have her back in the building.

"Once again, this year's talented dancers come from a range of local dance and secondary schools.

We are proud to be able to offer this opportunity to young people across the community each year. In addition, members of Harrogate Youth Theatre will be taking on important roles as puppet operators, but there are no more spoilers on that here - you’ll have to come along and see for yourselves!

"Behind the scenes David Bown and Phil Lowe are the scriptwriters and Lowe is also Director again this year; Nick Lacey returns as Musical Director, Rachel Sampley is on Lighting Design, David Lee is our Choreographer, and Morgan Brind returns for a second year as Set and Costume Designer.

"2019 marks Lowe’s 13th year as director of panto and 11th year as co-writer with Bown."

Snow White opens on Wednesday 27th November 2018 and runs until 19th January 2019. Book online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or at Box Office on 01423 502116.

