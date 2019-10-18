This is what Harrogate protesters said happened at David Cameron's talk last night

"Say you're sorry! Say you're sorry!" Protesters made their point during ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's visit last night to the Crown Hotel in Harrogate to give a talk about his new book.

Richard Sadler, chair of local pressure North Yorkshire for Europe, who was there, said: "About 30 off us with choir and musicians assemble outside the Crown Hotel from 7pm with flags and placards.

"We were just setting up when Mr Cameron walked into view with a group of three other men in suits, having walked down the hill from stop at Betty's tea rooms.

"As one of us caught sight of them, we began a chant of "Say you're sorry! Say you're sorry!" as he walked within a few yards of our group and into the main entrance of the Crown.

"The choir then struck up pro EU and anti-Brexit songs, filmed by media including camera crew from ITV Good Morning Britain.

"Inside the hall, Mr Cameron was heckled several times by different members of the audience.

"About half way through his answers to selected written questions, a woman got up and shouted "People in Harrogate expect you to apologise " then walked out.

"Shortly afterwards a second heckler was ejectected from the room after standing up at the back and shouting out: "Mr Cameron, will youmapologise for the mess ypu've made of our country?"

"Earlier a third heckler challenged him over his Goverment's austerity policies.Mr Cameron did not respond to any of the hecklers.

"In response to a written question he said if he had a vote he would reluctantly support the Prime Minister's deal, although he said it had flaws and that he still believed the UK would be better off inside the EU.

"At times the debate had to be paused because of the uproar in the room. The hecklers, including some North Yorkshire for Europe supporters, were told to " shut up and sit down" by some in the audience; others clapped and cheered them.

"People felt sufficiently strongly over what Mr Cameron has done that they came from all over Yorkshire to join this protest and we're pleased that we got our message across loud and clear."

"Sadly he seemed to be unrepentant over the terrible mess has has made of things by calling the unnecessary and ill-thought out referendum on our EU membership."

