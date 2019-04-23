This Harrogate horror movie will be shown internationally

A young Harrogate filmmaker has scored an international coup with his latest horror-comedy.

Partly funded by a prize he won at the National Youth Film Academy, Jester has been accepted into the Official Coronet Selection of the April 2019 edition of the Queen Palm International Film Festival.

It's the first festival selection for ex-Harrogate Grammar School sixth former Max Albrecht, a physics master’s graduate from the University of Sheffield.



True to his roots, the talented filmmaker is also holding a Harrogate premiere on Friday, May 3 for his new movie which concerns a guitarist in a rock band who, during one of his shows, sees a humanoid monster in the audience eating crowd members one by one!!



The special screening event will be held at the very club where some of the film was shot - St Robert’s Club on Robert Street.

The event will begin at 8.30pm and, after the film itself, and an interval, there will be an optional screening of the making-of documentary.



A freelance filmmaker and video editor, Max's ambition is to become a professional screenwriter and director.

