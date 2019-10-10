The Under The Hammer column with Thompsons Auctioneers

Over the last two months we have been inundated with a vast selection of toys, some used and some brand new.

There have been Corgi, Dinky, Triang, Sindy, Barbie and Action Man to name but a few. There have been planes, trains and automobiles as well as vintage board games

The list is endless. I have thoroughly enjoyed looking at the vast array of toys and the pleasure the earlier ones have given to so many children (and quite possible the grown-ups)!

If you have any toys old or new that you would like to have appraised then please bring them along to the saleroom.

Here are just a few lots that have been sold over the last few weeks.

2 x Triang Hornby R871 LMS 4-6-2 Coronation locomotive – Maroon. Hornby Railways R759 4-6-0 GWR hall class locomotive and temper ‘Albert Hall’ - £100

Hornby Railways R077 LNER 4-6-2 loco ‘Mallard’, R2771 LMS 4-6-2 Princess Coronation class, R2125B EWS Co-co diesel electric class 58 locomotive 58039 -£100

Hornby R2488 EW&S Co-co diesel electric class 60 locomotive 60026. Hornby 6234 LMS “Duchess of Abercorn”. Hornby 46239 City of Chester - £130

Corgi CC14119 DAF XF bulk tipper & Corgi CC13760 Scania R Topline Feld binder (2) - £80

Corgi CC12838 Scania T Nooteboom & Corgi CC15601 Volvo F89 tilt trailer (2) - £75

Hornby 00 gauge model edition “City of Lichfield” engine 46250 +. Hornby R2464 class 2800 loco 2847 00 gauge. Hornby R2319 class B17/4 loco 61661 “Sheffield Wednesday”. Hornby R2744 BR440 schools class “Blundel’s”. (4) -£130

Hornby R855 LNER “Flying Scotsman” with special corridor tender. Hornby R2880 BR 9F No 92221 loco. Triang R861 BR 2.10.0 loco “Evening Star”. Hornby L5494 loco with tender. (4) - £130

De Agostini “Build the Jaguar E-type” with magazines 1-100 (Please note magazine No. 90 is missing) - £220

4 Boxed Minichamps Morris Minor, Morris Minor Million, Morris Minor Cabriolet, Morris Minor Traveller - £90

