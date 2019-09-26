The most dazzling display in Harrogate ever will happen this weekend

When it comes to showing its pride in Harrogate during the UCI Road World Championships, Harrogate International Festivals is going one step further with the launch of dazzling light displays this weekend.

Under the umbrella of “celebrating the waters that made us”, the Festivals is animating all 36 of the town’s iconic springs in Bogs Field by a beacon of light shining directly into the night sky.

Both the town’s Valley Gardens and Harlow Hill Water Tower will star in a stunning light display.

As part of the UCI celebrations and Harrogate Welcomes The World, Harrogate International Festivals has created a series of lighting installations that will light up the sky this coming weekend.

This installation is designed to celebrate the spa heritage and history of Harrogate, and we are delighted to be able to share it with you.

Factfile: The spectacular Harrogate1571

What is it?

A lighting installation from designer James Bawn to celebrate the spa heritage of Harrogate. The 36 wells within the Bogs Field area of the Valley Gardens will be lit using beacons of light to create a 3-dimensional map of the 36 wells. To complement the work the iconic Harrogate landmark situated at Harrogate’s highest point - the Harlow Hill water tower - will also be lit.

Why?

Harrogate is built on water. Our spa heritage attracted tourists from around the world and as Harrogate Welcomes The World for the UCI World Cycling Championship we want to celebrate the waters that made us.

What’s special?

The area we are lighting within the Valley Gardens is a wonder of the natural world, where a greater number of unique mineral springs come to the surface than at any other known place on earth!

When?

Friday 26th – Sunday 29th September from 6pm til midnight.

Where can I watch?

Depending on the weather the lighting should be seen for miles around, but you can also explore the lighting experience from within the Valley Gardens.

Do I need a ticket?

No, this is a lighting and arts installation as part of the Harrogate Welcomes the World celebrations for the UCI commissioned by Harrogate Borough Council and produced by Harrogate International Festivals. It is also free!



