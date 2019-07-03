The Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity column with Sammy Lambert

It is just over two weeks since we held our fantastic It’s a Knockout Event 2019! I cannot believe where time is going. The event was a huge success, with 14 teams taking part this year.

We have some fantastic photos of the day, where stall holders, the public and participants all came together to raise money to help us make a difference for our patients.

It's a Knockout Event 2019! was a huge success.

I would like to extend a personal thank you to everyone that participated and made the event the success that it was. You can see how much fun was had by looking at the brilliant photos taken by Keith Laverick on our Facebook page, @harrogatehospitalcharity.

Just watching the warm up by Personal Trainer Lee Murphy will make you tired! I managed to keep dry until the last 30 minutes, where I found myself on top of a very slippery, foamy inflatable, only to rapidly find out that what goes up must come down! I quickly ended up face planting a rather cold pool of water!

What excellent fun we all had, though!

We have had a really busy month with fantastic fundraisers taking on huge challenges to raise vital funds; every penny raised by you makes such a difference.

Our wonderful fundraisers have tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks this month! Steve Russell, Chief Executive of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, joined eight other amazingly strong and determined fundraisers and braved the heights of the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on 22 June.

They successfully completed the challenge in a superb 11 hours and 29 minutes!

We also had five fantastic Warriors taking on Total Warrior! An incredible well done to everyone who took part in this gruelling muddy challenge.

There was also a Charity Football Match between the cast of Emmerdale and North Yorkshire Police, which took place on 30 June 2019 at the CNG Stadium, organised by the incredible ‘120 Marathon Man’!

We would also like to say a huge thank you to Harrogate Town Supporters Football Club, who raised a fantastic £4,000 for our Special Care Baby Unit.

The next 12 months for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity will be even busier.

We are planning some fantastic events, which include a Christmas market, dog walks, running events, Total Warrior, It’s a Knockout and much much more!

We will also soon be launching our new website and taking the fundraising out into the community across our patch. We will keep you posted with these exciting events and how you can get involved.

Events to look out for this month include a Blondie tribute night on 19 July 2019, and Little Bird Artisan Market on 14 July 2019 in Patley Bridge, amongst other activities.

Thank you to all our wonderful supporters who raised money for us in June, and to all those who are taking part in events and activities this month!

We could not make the difference we do to patients and families without your help and dedication.

I would like to send you my personal heartfelt thanks and gratitude on behalf of Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity, for all that you do to raise awareness and funds which make such a difference to patients and families.

Check out our Facebook page @harrogatehospitalcharity for details of all our upcoming events or give us a call in the charity office on 01423 557408.