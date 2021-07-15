The best pictures from the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

13 July 2021..... Great Yorkshire Show Day 1 Tuesday. A competitor in the pig ring for judging. Picture Tony Johnson
The first few days of the much-anticipated Great Yorkshire Show got underway with enthusiastic competitors enjoying their first outing of the year.

Organisers have worked with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council to organise this year’s show to meet strict Covid guidelines. It is running at a smaller capacity than normal with 26,000 a day, and all tickets have now sold out.

Here are some of the best pictures to come out of the first two days.

The show will be running from 8am to 6pm until Friday.

13 July 2021..... Great Yorkshire Show Day 1 Tuesday. Lizzie Jones performs in the main ring. . Picture Tony Johnson

13 July 2021..... Great Yorkshire Show Day 1 Tuesday. A competitor with an armfull of rosettes from the first day of the show competing with her beagles. . Picture Tony Johnson

13th July 2021 Great Yorkshire Show 2021. Pictured Atkinson Action Horses in the main ring Picture Gerard Binks

The Great Yorkshire Show Day 1..A Limousin Cow is washed down at the show13th July 2021..

